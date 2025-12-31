The Telegraph Plusword 1,319 Answers Today: December 31, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 31, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 31, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Cake ingredient – FLOUR
- 6 Across: Slowly, in music – LENTO
- 7 Across: Online communication method – EMAIL
- 8 Across: Instruction before a photo is taken, say –SMILE
- 9 Across: Animals that are mad in March? – HARES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Muscle tissue – FLESH
- 2 Down: Mathematical theorem; am Mel (anag.) – LEMMA
- 3 Down: Broadcasting – ONAIR
- 4 Down: Of use – UTILE
- 5 Down: Parts in a play – ROLES
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 31, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
ADIEU
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Telegraph PlusWord stays in its comfort zone, but that is kind of the appeal. The grid clues feel tight and fair, and the bonus layer adds just enough spice without turning into busywork. It rewards steady logic over wild leaps, which makes the solve feel clean and controlled rather than chaotic. The only knock is that it can feel a bit safe if you want something more adventurous, but as a daily brain warm up it totally delivers. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.