The Telegraph Plusword 1,319 Answers Today: December 31, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for December 31, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for December 31, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Cake ingredient – FLOUR

: Cake ingredient – 6 Across : Slowly, in music – LENTO

: Slowly, in music – 7 Across : Online communication method – EMAIL

: Online communication method – 8 Across : Instruction before a photo is taken, say – SMILE

: Instruction before a photo is taken, say – 9 Across: Animals that are mad in March? – HARES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Muscle tissue – FLESH

: Muscle tissue – 2 Down : Mathematical theorem; am Mel (anag.) – LEMMA

: Mathematical theorem; am Mel (anag.) – 3 Down : Broadcasting – ONAIR

: Broadcasting – 4 Down : Of use – UTILE

: Of use – 5 Down: Parts in a play – ROLES

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: December 31, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: ADIEU

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Telegraph PlusWord stays in its comfort zone, but that is kind of the appeal. The grid clues feel tight and fair, and the bonus layer adds just enough spice without turning into busywork. It rewards steady logic over wild leaps, which makes the solve feel clean and controlled rather than chaotic. The only knock is that it can feel a bit safe if you want something more adventurous, but as a daily brain warm up it totally delivers. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: