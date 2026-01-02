Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword 1,321 Answers Today: January 2, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,321 Answers Today: January 2, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 2, 2025.

The Telegraph Plusword 1,321 Answers Today: January 2, 2025

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 2, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: When life begins, it’s said – FORTY
  • 6 Across: Ciao, in Hawaii – ALOHA
  • 7 Across: Star in Orion; liger (anag.) – RIGEL
  • 8 Across: ____ one’s eyes, look away – AVERT
  • 9 Across: Prefix meaning skin – DERMA

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: SI electrical unit; RAF ad (anag.) – FARAD
  • 2 Down: Shade of green – OLIVE
  • 3 Down: ____ Bannister, four-minute mile runner – ROGER
  • 4 Down: ____ometer, heat-measuring device- THERM
  • 5 Down: Site of a 1945 conference; lay at (anag.) – YALTA

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 2, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

GUILD

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
telegraph plusword answer today 2 january

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This puzzle strikes a sophisticated balance between general knowledge and classic wordplay, making it a standout for those who enjoy a “trivia-lite” experience. The grid leans on a mix of geography, science, and common idioms, which gives the solve a very grounded, educational feel. It avoids the trap of being overly cryptic, instead rewarding a broad range of knowledge—from historical conferences to electrical units. It’s a thoughtful, well-constructed session that feels like a proper mental workout without being exhausting. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 2,...

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,366) Answers Today- January 2, 2026

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 2, 2026)

“THE OFFSHORE DRILLING PLATFORM…” Jumble Answers Today (January 2, 2026)

Capital of North Macedonia – Crossword Clue Answers

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1344: January 2, 2026

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1444 (January 2, 2026)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 2, 2026

“Hop like a kangaroo” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January...

Today’s Hurdle #1462 Answer – January 2, 2026