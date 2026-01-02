The Telegraph Plusword 1,321 Answers Today: January 2, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 2, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 2, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : When life begins, it’s said – FORTY

: When life begins, it’s said – 6 Across : Ciao, in Hawaii – ALOHA

: Ciao, in Hawaii – 7 Across : Star in Orion; liger (anag.) – RIGEL

: Star in Orion; liger (anag.) – 8 Across : ____ one’s eyes, look away – AVERT

: ____ one’s eyes, look away – 9 Across: Prefix meaning skin – DERMA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : SI electrical unit; RAF ad (anag.) – FARAD

: SI electrical unit; RAF ad (anag.) – 2 Down : Shade of green – OLIVE

: Shade of green – 3 Down : ____ Bannister, four-minute mile runner – ROGER

: ____ Bannister, four-minute mile runner – 4 Down : ____ometer, heat-measuring device- THERM

: ____ometer, heat-measuring device- 5 Down: Site of a 1945 conference; lay at (anag.) – YALTA

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 2, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: GUILD

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This puzzle strikes a sophisticated balance between general knowledge and classic wordplay, making it a standout for those who enjoy a “trivia-lite” experience. The grid leans on a mix of geography, science, and common idioms, which gives the solve a very grounded, educational feel. It avoids the trap of being overly cryptic, instead rewarding a broad range of knowledge—from historical conferences to electrical units. It’s a thoughtful, well-constructed session that feels like a proper mental workout without being exhausting. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: