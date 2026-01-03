The Telegraph Plusword 1,322 Answers Today: January 3, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 3, 2025.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 3, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Stomach complaint, say – ULCER
- 6 Across: The opposite of everybody – NOONE
- 7 Across: Backless sofa – DIVAN
- 8 Across: Upright – ERECT
- 9 Across: Takes it easy – RESTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Beneath – UNDER
- 2 Down: French river; I role (anag.) – LOIRE
- 3 Down: Small bays in the coastline – COVES
- 4 Down: Put into law- ENACT
- 5 Down: Tears; housing payments – RENTS
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 3, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
EXUDE
Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s Telegraph PlusWord offered a compact but satisfying solve, with the answers forming a neat progression from everyday language to more specific vocabulary. The final PlusWord was a strong finish slightly less common, but clearly clued and rewarding once the grid was complete. Overall, the puzzle struck a nice balance between simplicity and mild challenge, making it an enjoyable daily brain teaser without overstaying its welcome. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.