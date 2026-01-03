The Telegraph Plusword 1,322 Answers Today: January 3, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 3, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 3, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Stomach complaint, say – ULCER

: Stomach complaint, say – 6 Across : The opposite of everybody – NOONE

: The opposite of everybody – 7 Across : Backless sofa – DIVAN

: Backless sofa – 8 Across : Upright – ERECT

: Upright – 9 Across: Takes it easy – RESTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Beneath – UNDER

: Beneath – 2 Down : French river; I role (anag.) – LOIRE

: French river; I role (anag.) – 3 Down : Small bays in the coastline – COVES

: Small bays in the coastline – 4 Down : Put into law- ENACT

: Put into law- 5 Down: Tears; housing payments – RENTS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 3, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: EXUDE

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Telegraph PlusWord offered a compact but satisfying solve, with the answers forming a neat progression from everyday language to more specific vocabulary. The final PlusWord was a strong finish slightly less common, but clearly clued and rewarding once the grid was complete. Overall, the puzzle struck a nice balance between simplicity and mild challenge, making it an enjoyable daily brain teaser without overstaying its welcome. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: