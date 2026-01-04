The Telegraph Plusword 1,323 Answers Today: January 4, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 4, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 4, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Play (a guitar) with the fingers – STRUM

: Play (a guitar) with the fingers – 6 Across : Poetic Muse; or tea (anag.) – ERATO

: Poetic Muse; or tea (anag.) – 7 Across : Treated with light, such as in eye surgery – LASED

: Treated with light, such as in eye surgery – 8 Across : 1,000ml – LITRE

: 1,000ml – 9 Across: Slow-moving gastropodSy – SNAIL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Vends – SELLS

: Vends – 2 Down : The Flying Scotsman, e.g. – TRAIN

: The Flying Scotsman, e.g. – 3 Down : Jamaican religious follower; a star (anag.) – RASTA

: Jamaican religious follower; a star (anag.) – 4 Down : Wombs; rue it (anag.)- UTERI

: Wombs; rue it (anag.)- 5 Down: Small-scale replica – MODEL

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 4, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: GUILE

Click here to reveal answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This puzzle is a masterclass in clean, accessible construction, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy a smooth flow over high-friction challenges. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel, but the tight cluing ensures that the logic remains airtight from start to finish. The shift to the PlusWord is particularly elegant today, requiring a quick mental pivot that feels rewarding rather than taxing. It’s a perfect “coffee-break” solve—quick, clever, and thoroughly professional. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: