The Telegraph Plusword 1,324 Answers Today: January 5, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 5, 2026.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 5, 2026
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Italian fashion house – GUCCI
- 6 Across: Reverse ferret, e.g. – UTURN
- 7 Across: Become established – SETIN
- 8 Across: Brief moment – TRICE
- 9 Across: Pig noises – OINKS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Oomph, vigour – GUSTO
- 2 Down: Wombs – UTERI
- 3 Down: Queueing no-no – CUTIN
- 4 Down: Pain, particularly in the neck – CRICK
- 5 Down: Laura__, ER actress – INNES
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 5, 2026
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
SKINT
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This PlusWord crossword comes together neatly, with a satisfying balance between accessible brand and vocabulary entries and slightly trickier connective answers that reward careful grid-reading. The progression from the top rows into the PlusWord solution feels logical, and the colour-coded confirmations help reinforce solver confidence without giving too much away. There’s a nice mix of contemporary references and everyday language, which keeps the puzzle engaging without feeling forced or obscure. Overall, it’s a cleanly constructed PlusWord that offers a smooth, enjoyable solve while still providing a mild challenge in piecing together the final answer. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.