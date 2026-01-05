The Telegraph Plusword 1,324 Answers Today: January 5, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 5, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 5, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Italian fashion house – GUCCI

: Italian fashion house – 6 Across : Reverse ferret, e.g. – UTURN

: Reverse ferret, e.g. – 7 Across : Become established – SETIN

: Become established – 8 Across : Brief moment – TRICE

: Brief moment – 9 Across: Pig noises – OINKS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Oomph, vigour – GUSTO

: Oomph, vigour – 2 Down : Wombs – UTERI

: Wombs – 3 Down : Queueing no-no – CUTIN

: Queueing no-no – 4 Down : Pain, particularly in the neck – CRICK

: Pain, particularly in the neck – 5 Down: Laura__, ER actress – INNES

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 5, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: SKINT

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This PlusWord crossword comes together neatly, with a satisfying balance between accessible brand and vocabulary entries and slightly trickier connective answers that reward careful grid-reading. The progression from the top rows into the PlusWord solution feels logical, and the colour-coded confirmations help reinforce solver confidence without giving too much away. There’s a nice mix of contemporary references and everyday language, which keeps the puzzle engaging without feeling forced or obscure. Overall, it’s a cleanly constructed PlusWord that offers a smooth, enjoyable solve while still providing a mild challenge in piecing together the final answer. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: