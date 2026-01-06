The Telegraph Plusword 1,325 Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 6, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 6, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Annihilation – DEATH

: Annihilation – 6 Across : Entrance Halls – ATRIA

: Entrance Halls – 7 Across : Young daughter or son, e.g. – CHILD

: Young daughter or son, e.g. – 8 Across : Grasps – HOLDS

: Grasps – 9 Across: An item of property, e.g. – ASSET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Russian country house; had AC (anag) – DACHA

: Russian country house; had AC (anag) – 2 Down : Distinctive character – ETHOS

: Distinctive character – 3 Down : Seed coverings; lairs (anag) – ARILS

: Seed coverings; lairs (anag) – 4 Down : Mark seen above a Spanish “n”? – TILDE

: Mark seen above a Spanish “n”? – 5 Down: Possessed, to Shakespeare – HADST

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 6, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: HIRED

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This puzzle offers a stark and interesting contrast, opening with a very somber top line before moving into more structural and biological territory. I enjoyed the mix of the high-stakes “annihilation” clue followed immediately by architectural entrance halls, which creates a unique atmosphere for a daily solve. The down clues provide a great cultural spread, ranging from Russian housing and Spanish punctuation to some tricky botanical terms and even a bit of Shakespeare. I would rate it a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: