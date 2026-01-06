The Telegraph Plusword 1,325 Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 6, 2026.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 6, 2026
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Annihilation – DEATH
- 6 Across: Entrance Halls –ATRIA
- 7 Across: Young daughter or son, e.g. – CHILD
- 8 Across: Grasps – HOLDS
- 9 Across: An item of property, e.g. – ASSET
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Russian country house; had AC (anag) – DACHA
- 2 Down: Distinctive character – ETHOS
- 3 Down: Seed coverings; lairs (anag) – ARILS
- 4 Down: Mark seen above a Spanish “n”? – TILDE
- 5 Down: Possessed, to Shakespeare – HADST
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 6, 2026
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
HIRED
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This puzzle offers a stark and interesting contrast, opening with a very somber top line before moving into more structural and biological territory. I enjoyed the mix of the high-stakes “annihilation” clue followed immediately by architectural entrance halls, which creates a unique atmosphere for a daily solve. The down clues provide a great cultural spread, ranging from Russian housing and Spanish punctuation to some tricky botanical terms and even a bit of Shakespeare. I would rate it a 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.