The Telegraph Plusword 1,327 Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 8, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 8, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1. Across: Unthinking followers, colloquially – SHEEP
  • 6. Across: Split in two – HALVE
  • 7. Across: Tom ____, comedian – ALLEN
  • 8. Across: ____ Close, actress – GLENN
  • 9. Across: Touch, taste or sight, e.g. – SENSE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1. Down: Long-piled carpets – SHAGS
  • 2. Down: Bond girl portrayer Berry – HALLE
  • 3. Down: Round-the-world sailor MacArthur – ELLEN
  • 4. Down: Some gambling odds, ironically – EVENS
  • 5. Down: Tubular pasta – PENNE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 8, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

SPASM

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s Plusword puzzle offers a satisfying mix of pop culture and clever wordplay, requiring solvers to pivot quickly between Hollywood actresses and common household items. The grid feels particularly “name-heavy,” challenging you to recall a legendary Fatal Attraction star and a trailblazing sailor to fill those vertical columns. Overall, it is a tight, cohesive puzzle that rewards those with a good grasp of both the arts and everyday idioms. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

