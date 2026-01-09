The Telegraph Plusword 1,328 Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 9, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 9, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Dutch cheese – GOUDA

: Dutch cheese – 6 Across : On the move – ASTIR

: On the move – 7 Across : Colour akin to lilac – MAUVE

: Colour akin to lilac – 8 Across : White heron – EGRET

: White heron – 9 Across: Solid; needs (anag.) – DENSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : __ the system, took advantage – GAMED

: __ the system, took advantage – 2 Down : Missouri river; as ego (anag.) – OSAGE

: Missouri river; as ego (anag.) – 3 Down : Reversal of position – UTURN

: Reversal of position – 4 Down : Falls suddenly – DIVES

: Falls suddenly – 5 Down: Sharp mountain ridge –ARETE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 9, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: VIGIL

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s plusword crossword offers a delightful mix of straightforward definitions and clever wordplay. The clues for the horizontal rows range from popular European snacks to elegant birds found in nature. Meanwhile, the vertical challenges keep you on your toes with a few tricky anagrams and geography references. It is a satisfying mental workout that feels both accessible and rewarding for a quick break. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: