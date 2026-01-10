The Telegraph Plusword 1,329 Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 10, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 10, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Asian prince; ha jar (anag.) – RAJAH

: Asian prince; ha jar (anag.) – 6 Across : Greek Muse of poetry; to ear (anag.). – ERATO

: Greek Muse of poetry; to ear (anag.). – 7 Across : Venomous snake – VIPER

: Venomous snake – 8 Across : __ Bolt, speedy athlete- USAIN

: __ Bolt, speedy athlete- 9 Across: Type of pasta – PENNE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Gun, as an engine – REVUP

: Gun, as an engine – 2 Down : Occur, as an issue- ARISE

: Occur, as an issue- 3 Down : Hokkaido’s country – JAPAN

: Hokkaido’s country – 4 Down : Had food at home – ATEIN

: Had food at home – 5 Down: “Little” Alex __, Taskmaster assistant – HORNE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 10, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: JUICY

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This crossword puzzle offers a fun mix of wordplay and general knowledge that keeps you thinking. The clues range from clever anagrams of names and titles to common trivia about famous athletes and international geography. It is satisfying to see how the interlocking words slowly reveal the hidden connections between history and pop culture. Overall, it provides a quick yet engaging challenge for anyone looking to sharpen their vocabulary and logic skills. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: