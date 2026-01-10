The Telegraph Plusword 1,329 Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 10, 2026.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 10, 2026
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Asian prince; ha jar (anag.) – RAJAH
- 6 Across: Greek Muse of poetry; to ear (anag.). – ERATO
- 7 Across: Venomous snake – VIPER
- 8 Across: __ Bolt, speedy athlete- USAIN
- 9 Across: Type of pasta – PENNE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Gun, as an engine – REVUP
- 2 Down: Occur, as an issue- ARISE
- 3 Down: Hokkaido’s country – JAPAN
- 4 Down: Had food at home – ATEIN
- 5 Down: “Little” Alex __, Taskmaster assistant – HORNE
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 10, 2026
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
JUICY
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This crossword puzzle offers a fun mix of wordplay and general knowledge that keeps you thinking. The clues range from clever anagrams of names and titles to common trivia about famous athletes and international geography. It is satisfying to see how the interlocking words slowly reveal the hidden connections between history and pop culture. Overall, it provides a quick yet engaging challenge for anyone looking to sharpen their vocabulary and logic skills. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.