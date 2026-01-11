The Telegraph Plusword 1,330 Answers Today: January 11, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 11, 2026.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 11, 2026
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Unfashionable, outdated – PASSE
- 6 Across: 44th US president. – OBAMA
- 7 Across: Current times voltage, in physics – POWER
- 8 Across: Of a layer in the eye; LA vue (anag.) – UVEAL
- 9 Across: Matthew __, Friends actor – PERRY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Annoying ad on the internet, say – POPUP
- 2 Down: Atop – ABOVE
- 3 Down: One felling a small tree, perhaps – SAWER
- 4 Down: Tarnish, as a reputation – SMEAR
- 5 Down: Before the appointed time –EARLY
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 11, 2026
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
WHOLE
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This crossword puzzle offers a fun mix of general knowledge and classic wordplay. The clues for the across words range from identifying a famous US president to recalling a beloved actor from the show Friends. Meanwhile, the downward clues test your vocabulary with tricky descriptions for internet nuisances and physical positions. It is a satisfying challenge because it balances straightforward definitions with clever anagrams that keep you thinking. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.