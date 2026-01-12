The Telegraph Plusword 1,331 Answers Today: January 12, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 12, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 12, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Builder’s estimate, e.g. – QUOTE

: Builder’s estimate, e.g. – 6 Across : Deprive of courage – UNMAN

: Deprive of courage – 7 Across : i.e., in full – IDEST

: i.e., in full – 8 Across : Winter Olympian who slides down ice feet first – LUGER

: Winter Olympian who slides down ice feet first – 9 Across: Visibly emotional, say – TEARY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Duvet – QUILT

: Duvet – 2 Down : Inappropriate- UNDUE

: Inappropriate- 3 Down : Last Greek letter – OMEGA

: Last Greek letter – 4 Down : Stun gun – TASER

: Stun gun – 5 Down: Particular log record –ENTRY

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 12, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: TODAY

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

The clues offer a clever mix of professional terminology and cross-cultural trivia, moving smoothly from business estimates to ancient linguistics. The prompts for the top and bottom rows use sharp, evocative language to describe common scenarios without being overly literal. There is a nice contrast between the specialized vocabulary of international sports and the practicality of household objects. Overall, the phrasing feels balanced—challenging enough to require a second thought, but fair enough to solve at a glance. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: