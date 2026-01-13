The Telegraph Plusword 1,332 Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 13, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 13, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Musical quartets, e.g. – BANDS

: Musical quartets, e.g. – 6 Across : T S __, Four Quartets writer – ELIOT

: T S __, Four Quartets writer – 7 Across : Prefix meaning “four” – TETRA

: Prefix meaning “four” – 8 Across : The fourth month – APRIL

: The fourth month – 9 Across: Horrify – SHOCK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Test versions of software – BETAS

: Test versions of software – 2 Down : First letter in the Hebrew alphabet- ALEPH

: First letter in the Hebrew alphabet- 3 Down : The “N” of TNT – NITRO

: The “N” of TNT – 4 Down : Greek column style- DORIC

: Greek column style- 5 Down: Stem –STALK

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 13, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: BAKER

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This mini crossword features a remarkable tight grid that manages to weave a consistent numerical theme through its horizontal entries without feeling repetitive. The cluing strikes a clever balance between literary references to famous poets and chronological markers, allowing the common thread of the number four to reveal itself naturally. Meanwhile, the vertical paths utilize more technical and classical vocabulary—ranging from ancient architectural styles to chemical components and early alphabet systems—to ground the puzzle. It is a clean, accessible construction that avoids common filler words, offering a sophisticated mental workout in a very compact format. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: