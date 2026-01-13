The Telegraph Plusword 1,332 Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 13, 2026.
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 13, 2026
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Musical quartets, e.g. – BANDS
- 6 Across: T S __, Four Quartets writer – ELIOT
- 7 Across: Prefix meaning “four” – TETRA
- 8 Across: The fourth month – APRIL
- 9 Across: Horrify – SHOCK
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Test versions of software – BETAS
- 2 Down: First letter in the Hebrew alphabet- ALEPH
- 3 Down: The “N” of TNT – NITRO
- 4 Down: Greek column style- DORIC
- 5 Down: Stem –STALK
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 13, 2026
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
BAKER
Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
This mini crossword features a remarkable tight grid that manages to weave a consistent numerical theme through its horizontal entries without feeling repetitive. The cluing strikes a clever balance between literary references to famous poets and chronological markers, allowing the common thread of the number four to reveal itself naturally. Meanwhile, the vertical paths utilize more technical and classical vocabulary—ranging from ancient architectural styles to chemical components and early alphabet systems—to ground the puzzle. It is a clean, accessible construction that avoids common filler words, offering a sophisticated mental workout in a very compact format. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.