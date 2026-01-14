The Telegraph Plusword 1,333 Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 14, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 14, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Australian monolith – ULURU

: Australian monolith – 6 Across : Sounds notes (anag,)_ – TONES

: Sounds notes (anag,)_ – 7 Across : Group of three – TRINE

: Group of three – 8 Across : Go in – ENTER

: Go in – 9 Across: Completely destroys; sears (anag.) – RASES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Out-and-out; say – UTTER

: Out-and-out; say – 2 Down : ____ Doone, R D Blackmore novel – LORNA

: ____ Doone, R D Blackmore novel – 3 Down : Digits immediately to the left of decimal points – UNITS

: Digits immediately to the left of decimal points – 4 Down : ___ Zellweger, actress – RENEE

: ___ Zellweger, actress – 5 Down: Operators – USERS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 14, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: INTRO

Click here to reveal the answer image of today’s Telegraph Plusword

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

The clues in this mini crossword provide a fantastic blend of geography and pop culture, requiring a quick mental leap from natural landmarks to Hollywood stars. The inclusion of anagram indicators adds a layer of structural complexity, forcing you to reshuffle your perspective on common musical or destructive terms. You’ll find that the literary references and linguistic synonyms act as sturdy anchors, demanding precise vocabulary to bridge the gaps between the intersecting words. Each prompt is tightly edited, ensuring that even the most cryptic hints yield to a logical deduction of the intended subject matter. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: