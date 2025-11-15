The Telegraph Plusword Answers Today: November 15, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for November 15, 2025.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 15, 2025

Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Overturned — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Synagogue scroll? — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Like a great deal — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Tyrone ____, England footballer — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 9 Across: Cheque recipient — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Put one’s foot down hard? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Lecterns — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Incongruity — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Big — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Down: Pronoun; sheet (anag.) — Starts with the letter “T”

Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 15, 2025

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Overturned — SPILT

6 Across: Synagogue scroll? — TORAH

7 Across: Like a great deal — ADORE

8 Across: Tyrone ____, England footballer — MINGS

9 Across: Cheque recipient — PAYEE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Put one’s foot down hard? — STAMP

2 Down: Lecterns — PODIA

3 Down: Incongruity — IRONY

4 Down: Big — LARGE

5 Down: Pronoun; sheet (anag.) — THESE

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 15, 2025

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is: SIGMA

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

Today’s puzzle offered a satisfying blend of dictionary definitions and clever wordplay, featuring some snappy clues that required thoughtful solving. The grid felt manageable and led smoothly toward the final step. Identifying the hidden letters and unscrambling them for the five-letter PlusWord proved to be the perfect punchy conclusion to a well-constructed daily challenge. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist: