The Telegraph Plusword Answers Today: November 15, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for November 15, 2025.
Table of Contents
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Clues for November 15, 2025
Ready to put your general knowledge and vocabulary to the test? Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Overturned — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6 Across: Synagogue scroll? — Starts with the letter “T”
- 7 Across: Like a great deal — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8 Across: Tyrone ____, England footballer — Starts with the letter “M”
- 9 Across: Cheque recipient — Starts with the letter “P”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Put one’s foot down hard? — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2 Down: Lecterns — Starts with the letter “P”
- 3 Down: Incongruity — Starts with the letter “I”
- 4 Down: Big — Starts with the letter “L”
- 5 Down: Pronoun; sheet (anag.) — Starts with the letter “T”
Did you manage to complete the entire grid? Now, let’s reveal the hidden challenge!
Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for November 15, 2025
Check your grid solves against the answers below:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Overturned — SPILT
- 6 Across: Synagogue scroll? — TORAH
- 7 Across: Like a great deal — ADORE
- 8 Across: Tyrone ____, England footballer — MINGS
- 9 Across: Cheque recipient — PAYEE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Put one’s foot down hard? — STAMP
- 2 Down: Lecterns — PODIA
- 3 Down: Incongruity — IRONY
- 4 Down: Big — LARGE
- 5 Down: Pronoun; sheet (anag.) — THESE
PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: November 15, 2025
You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:
Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:
SIGMA
What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?
Today’s puzzle offered a satisfying blend of dictionary definitions and clever wordplay, featuring some snappy clues that required thoughtful solving. The grid felt manageable and led smoothly toward the final step. Identifying the hidden letters and unscrambling them for the five-letter PlusWord proved to be the perfect punchy conclusion to a well-constructed daily challenge. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Telegraph Plusword
The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:
- Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
- Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
- Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
- Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.