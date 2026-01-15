Home » Puzzles » The Telegraph Plusword Answers Today

The Telegraph Plusword is the perfect blend of two word-puzzle classics! It combines a traditional crossword grid challenge with the addictive, five-letter-plus-word-guessing fun of games like Wordle. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue or want to confirm you’ve nailed that five-letter PlusWord, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the answers for today’s Telegraph Plusword for January 15, 2026.

Today’s Telegraph Plusword Answers for January 15, 2026

Check your grid solves against the answers below:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Academy Award – OSCAR
  • 6 Across: Bell, call – PHONE
  • 7 Across: ___ Rybakina, tennis player (5) – ELENA
  • 8 Across: Performed again – REDID
  • 9 Across: Church recesses – APSES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Musical drama; a rope (anag.) – OPERA
  • 2 Down: Haul, slangily- SHLEP
  • 3 Down: Schools with boys and girls, e.g. – COEDS
  • 4 Down: ___ Lennox, Eurythmics singer – ANNIE
  • 5 Down: Sits down with a good book, say –READS

PlusWord Answer of Telegraph Plusword Today: January 15, 2026

You’ve completed the grid! Now, for the final, five-letter challenge. Let’s find out the PlusWord answer now:

Today’s five-letter PlusWord is:

MOCHA

What did you think of today’s Telegraph Plusword puzzle? Were you able to solve both the grid and the final PlusWord?

This crossword offers a satisfying mix of contemporary pop culture and classical trivia, keeping solvers on their toes throughout the experience. The clues navigate seamlessly between world-class athletics and iconic 80s synth-pop, rewarding those familiar with vocal legends and tennis stars alike. While the clues include some architectural terminology that might challenge a casual solver, the intersecting letters provide enough leverage to bridge the gap. Overall, it is a well-balanced puzzle that rewards a broad range of general knowledge without feeling overly academic. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Telegraph Plusword

The Telegraph Plusword takes the crossword format and adds a brilliant twist:

  1. Solve the Grid: Start by solving the standard crossword using the Across and Down clues. The number of letters for each answer is fixed by the grid.
  2. Identify the Key Letters: Once the grid is complete, look closely at the grid. A handful of specific letters (usually five of them) from your solved answers will be highlighted in a different color.
  3. Find the PlusWord: These five highlighted letters, when rearranged, will form a single, coherent, five-letter word—the PlusWord!
  4. Daily Challenge: A new puzzle is released every 24 hours on The Telegraph website.

Aditya Dogra is a content writer at TechWiser with a keen interest in technology and digital trends. He enjoys creating clear, engaging, and easy-to-understand content for a wide range of readers. His work focuses on delivering practical information in a concise and reader-friendly manner. Aditya believes in the importance of accuracy and clarity in digital content. He is always eager to learn and adapt to new topics in the fast-changing tech space. Through his writing, he aims to help readers stay informed and make better use of technology in everyday life.

