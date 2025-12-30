If you are stuck on the crossword clue: The Thinker Sculptor, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

The Thinker Sculptor – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: The Thinker Sculptor.

5 letters – RODIN

RODIN 12 letters – AUGUSTERODIN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: The Thinker Sculptor. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 23 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HMM 4 Letters CHIN, NU*DE, SAGE, RENE, POSE, DOER, MIND 5 Letters RODIN, ROBIN, RODIE, NUDES, SOREN 6 Letters RODINS, THEORY, STATUE, BRONZE 7 Letters AUGUSTE, STATUES, PENSIVE 8 Letters MALEN*UDE, SOCRATES 9 Letters MEDITATOR, RUMINATOR, KENDRYDEN 10 Letters SCULPTURES, BRAINCHILD, THETHINKER 11 Letters ILPENSEROSO 12 Letters PENSIVETASTE, AUGUSTERODIN, BORNINFRANCE, KENNETHSOONA 13 Letters IMAGEOFREASON 14 Letters FOREVERBENDING, NEILSANDILANDS 15 Letters BRONZESCULPTURE, NBEZORDNABAELRM, BRONZEANDMARBLE 16 Letters ENEMYOFTHESTATUE 23 Letters THETHINKERYAKITATEJAPAN

