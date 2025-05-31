The Wait Is Over! iPhone 17 to Get Bigger Display With This Most Wanted Feature

iPhone 17 will get a display upgrade with a bigger 6.3-inch screen.

It will also be the first base iPhone model with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 17 will stick to the same A18 processor and 8GB of RAM as last year.

Apple wants to spice things up with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. Besides the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, it also works on major upgrades across the entire lineup. A new leak says that the iPhone 17 will get a bigger screen for the first time in many years. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming base iPhone.

iPhone 17 to Get Bigger 6.3-inch Display

According to a new rumour, the base iPhone 17 will sport a bigger 6.3-inch display. This is a major upgrade over the 6.1-inch size that Apple has been sticking with since the iPhone 11.

It also makes the iPhone 16e the last iPhone to ship with a 6.1-inch panel. The rumour comes courtesy of Ross Young, who has a reliable track record when it comes to display predictions.

Interestingly, it will also result in the size of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro being the same. That is, unless Apple decides to give the elder sibling a display bump too.

Apart from the similarities in size, the iPhone 17 Pro will likely have a brighter screen and Always On support. This will be the differentiating factor compared to the base model.

Given that the iPhone 17 will arrive in September, many things could get changed before it gets official. Apple, being Apple, could downgrade the base model to sell its Pro ones.

iPhone 17 Could Get 120Hz Refresh Rate and Better Selfie Camera

Some reports claim that iPhone 17 could finally get 120Hz if Apple doesn’t change its mind at the last minute. Another upgrade will be the new 24MP selfie camera compared to the 12MP sensor on previous models.

Another rumour by analyst Jeff Pu claims that iPhone 17 will use the same A18 processor as last year in the iPhone 16, based on TSMC’s 3nm 2nd generation node called 3NP.

iPhone 17 will have 8GB of RAM, the same as iPhone 16, and the bare minimum needed for Apple Intelligence. For Pro models, Apple will be offering 12GB of RAM.

Apart from the 120Hz refresh rate, slightly bigger screen, and improved selfie cameras, iPhone 17 doesn’t seem to be a major upgrade. It’s like an improved version of the iPhone 16 at best.

With Apple looking to ditch the Plus model for the 17 Air, the base iPhone 17 is what most people will be interested in. And given the minor upgrades, it looks less appealing compared to the previous year’s iPhone 16.

It will be the first iPhone to ship with iOS 26 out of the box, as Apple plans to align the iOS version with the release year. It will use a new solarium design, a games app, and new Apple Intelligence features. We will get more details at WWDC on June 9, 2025.