The Wire Cast – Where Are They Now

Over two decades since its debut, The Wire is one of the most celebrated crime dramas ever made. First airing on HBO in 2002 and ending in 2008 after five seasons, the series has earned a legendary status among critics and viewers alike. Although The Wire never won an Emmy, its influence is still unmatched. But where are The Wire cast today, and what are they doing now? Let’s find out.

Dominic West – Jimmy McNulty

Jimmy McNulty was a brilliant but extremely troubled Baltimore Police Department detective. He loved actual police work, even when it meant going against orders or bending the rules of the law. His fixation on bringing down rich and powerful criminals usually came at the expense of his relationships, career, and well-being. Whether he was pursuing Avon Barksdale or orchestrating a serial killer in Season 5, McNulty’s behavior was heroic yet reckless.

Since The Wire, West has also enjoyed success in The Affair and playing Prince Charles in The Crown. He has most recently appeared in Downton Abbey: A New Era and the BBC’s Les Misérables. In 2024, West was named an ambassador for Julian House, a charity in Bath, UK. Later in 2025, West was cast as Doc McGhee, the manager, in ESX Entertainment’s new biopic about the Scorpions.

Idris Elba – Stringer Bell

Stringer Bell was the brains of the Barksdale Organization, running the business like a corporation. He was all planning, structure, and discipline—reading economics books and taking college courses to legitimize the operation. Stringer always wanted to move into real estate and political connections, and retire from the game before it consumed him.

Elba was a global star, leading in Luther, playing Mandela, and appearing in blockbusters like The Suicide Squad and Thor. In 2025, Elba hosted the BBC documentary Our Knife Crime Crisis. A man of many talents, Elba is also a DJ known as Big Driis, co-owns the Kiro Race Formula E team, and was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. His most recent role is as UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke in Heads of State (released July 2, 2025).

John Doman – William Rawls

Major William Rawls was a career-driven officer who cared more about image and numbers than real justice. He was the kind of boss who followed and obeyed orders and expected others to do the same, especially when it came to paperwork and clearance rates.

Always in conflict with McNulty, Rawls was the kind of institutional pressure that made it difficult to do the right thing as a cop. Being blunt and frequently cruel did not endear him to friends, but he knew how to survive the system. Through time, his role expanded, and his strategic nature was disclosed during departmental politics.

Since The Wire, he has appeared in Borgia, The Affair, and has voiceovers on Fallout: New Vegas. In 2025, he returned to the screen in Long Bright River and continues voice and screen work.

Michael B. Jordan – Wallace

Wallace was a young boy growing up in the low-rise housing project, working for the Barksdale crew but obviously not cut out for the lifestyle. He babysat younger children, played video games, and was a soft heart, which made him an easy target in a tough world.

When he saw violence firsthand, it upset him, and he tried to get out. But attempting to get out of the game cost him. Wallace’s ending was one of the most heartbreaking plot twists of the entire series. He was a symbol of lost innocence and the brutality of the streets.

Jordan went on to lead Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and the Creed series. In 2025, he plays twin brothers in the critically acclaimed Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler. He is also co-owner of AFC Bournemouth and helped design special-edition team kits.

Seth Gilliam – Ellis Carver

Ellis Carver began life as a rough-around-the-edges narcotics police officer who didn’t take his work seriously. He acted on instinct and did what he was told without question, most frequently in partnership with his partner, Herc.

Yet over five seasons, Carver emerged as one of the most respected and responsible leaders in the department. He learned from his mistakes, stood up for his men, and proved that change was possible from within. His development was one of the most rewarding in the show.

Gilliam later starred in Nurse Jackie and Homeland, and won acclaim as Father Gabriel in The Walking Dead. He remains active in both TV and film projects. In 2025, Seth Gilliam is involved in a paranormal crime thriller project titled “Stakeout”, where he will star alongside filmmaker and actress Sonja O’Hara.

Sonja Sohn – Kima Greggs

Kima Greggs was a sharp-witted, talented detective in a male-dominated unit who earned her spot through determination, grit, and ability. She was dedicated to the work and was highly committed to doing what was right, but she was also having trouble separating her high-risk work life from her personal life.

Whether this meant running wiretaps, dealing with informants, or chasing down leads, Kima was always out on the streets. She was dedicated, even at a personal expense to herself. She was one of the few who never forgot why they became cops in the first place.

Since The Wire, Sohn has appeared on The Good Wife, Luke Cage, and Star Trek: Discovery. She is very active in both her acting and activism careers with her role as Amanda, the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in the ABC series Will Trent.

Clarke Peters – Lester Freamon

Lester Freamon was a quiet, patient detective who was buried in the pawn shop for years, until he was brought into the wiretap case. Back on an actual case, he demonstrated how fast and sharp he was. Lester was the wiretap and financial tracking genius, always spotting the leads that everyone else overlooked.

He didn’t talk much, but when he did, it counted. He was a calming presence and possessed a detective’s instincts, making him a mentor to the young detectives and one of the show’s unsung heroes.

Peters reunited with Wire cast in Treme and also featured in John Wick, Da 5 Bloods, and His Dark Materials. In 2025, he starred as Frederick Treves in the mini-series, Towards Zero.

Lance Reddick – Cedric Daniels

Cedric Daniels was one of the last of the truly honest men on the police force. He began as a lieutenant who was tasked with commanding a thankless task force, but he remained steady and loyal in the midst of the chaos. Daniels was constantly pressured by his superiors, corruption, and internal politics, but he remained mostly unshaken.

His ascendancy through the ranks was not without hard decisions, but he never completely sold out to the compromises demanded by the system. His exit at the end was low-key but said much about his character.

Reddick later appeared in major roles in Fringe, Bosch, Resident Evil, and the John Wick franchise. He also appeared in big games as Destiny and Horizon Zero Dawn, in starring voice roles. His last appearance as Zeus in Percy Jackson resulted in a posthumous Emmy nomination after his tragic death in 2023.

Aidan Gillen – Tommy Carcetti

Tommy Carcetti was an ambitious city councilman who ran on reform and cleaning up the system. Initially, he appeared to be the man who could really shake things up in Baltimore’s dirty politics.

But after he started climbing the ladder, Carcetti began compromising and making choices that were more about his career than his city. His arc illustrated how even the best-intentioned leaders can get sucked into politics. He wasn’t evil—just human, and that made him feel real.

Since The Wire, he has played Littlefinger in Game of Thrones, before acting in another critic’s favorite, Peaky Blinders. You will find him in Kin, which was recently renewed for a third season. Gillen has several projects slated for release in 2025, including the films Amongst the Wolves, London Calling, and Black Noise, and the TV series Tall Tales & Murder. He is also rumored to be attached to a new adaptation of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

Amy Ryan – Beadie Russell

Beadie Russell was a port authority police officer whose world was turned around when she discovered a shipping container full of dead women. Suddenly, she was working with homicide detectives and thrust into a world of trafficking, corruption, and lies. Although she was inexperienced, she brought a sense of humanity and commitment to her work.

She also formed a bond with McNulty, giving him some much-needed emotional stability. Her time on the show was brief but memorable, illustrating how everyday people can rise to the challenge in difficult times.

Later, Ryan was nominated for an Oscar for Gone Baby Gone. The Office fans will recognize her as Holly Flax, and she has also appeared in Birdman, Bridge of Spies, and Beau Is Afraid. In 2024, she joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series “Sugar” alongside Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Wendell Pierce – Bunk Moreland

Bunk Moreland was McNulty’s longtime partner and best friend—an old-school homicide detective who believed in good police work. He was quick-tongued, a cigar aficionado, and fiercely loyal to his friends and the badge. While the system tainted others, Bunk tried to remain honest.

His compassion, particularly in emotional cases, provided the show with some of its most real moments. He wasn’t always perfect, but he always tried to do the victims justice.

Pierce has appeared in Treme, Ray Donovan, and Jack Ryan since The Wire. He also played a major role in the ever-so-popular show, Suits. In 2025, Wendell Pierce is set to appear in the upcoming Superman movie as Perry White and will also be featured in the TV series Elsbeth.

The Wire Cast

Even in 2025, The Wire remains a TV landmark, renowned for its dark realism and storytelling. The arcs of its multicultural ensemble of characters are a testament to the show’s enduring legacy, on the acting careers it launched, the iconic characters it created, and the high standard it set for television storytelling.