The Witcher 4 Game Trailer Shows Ciri as Witcher; Where Is Geralt of Rivia

The Game Awards 2024 concluded just a few hours ago and there is much to unpack. We got our first look at many games with trailers and storylines during and after the show. One of them is The Witcher 4 but without Geralt of Rivia made ever so popular by Henry Cavill. Instead, the game shows Ciri becoming the Witcher taking over the job of hunting monsters for a bounty. Why are we not surprised though.

The trailer showcases Ciri’s transformation into a Witcher, with Geralt’s crazy big sword in her hand. Hope her swordwork is up to mark. You will see her using magic and sword skills against dirty, disgusting, but equally dangerous monsters. This change aligns with the ending of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where she rises to become a prominent but intimidating character destined to do great things.

The focus on Ciri’s abilities suggests a potential change in gameplay style as well but we will see when more videos are released.

A New Chapter for The Witcher Series

The plot has been carefully hidden in the trailer. The question that we have in mind is whether the Witcher web series will follow suit. Either way, fans of both the game and web series will love this change in storyline.

CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the game, is yet to announce the release date. Going by the trailer, we expect The Witcher 4 game to arrive sometime in late 2025 maybe.