Home » Entertainment » The Witcher Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed With Cryptic Images

The Witcher Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed With Cryptic Images

by Melvin Mathew
written by Melvin Mathew 0 comment

Summary:

  • The Witcher Season 4, the penultimate season of The Witcher, is premiering on October 30.
  • Netflix has released the episode titles along with some symbols.
  • All Witcher Season 4 episode titles are quite simple, but the last one might mean something if you’re a true Witcher fan.
Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher season 4

Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4 is officially set to premiere on October 30th, with all episodes being released together. This season of The Witcher will be quite different since we have Liam Hemsworth taking over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. While many Witcher fans weren’t happy about this, it seems like The Witcher 4 won’t be focusing on Geralt.

The trailer focuses heavily on Geralt and Ciri’s friends and an important character from the books, played by Laurence Fishburne. Ahead of the season 4 preview, Netflix has dropped the episode titles, and here’s what you need to know about them.

The Witcher Season 4 Episode List

The Witcher Season 4 has a total of eight episodes, releasing all at the same time on October 30, 2025, at 3:00 am ET or 12:00 am PT. Each episode title signifies the theme except for the eighth and final episode.

The last episode is titled Baptism of Fire, which is also the title of the seventh chronological Witcher book. There are a total of nine Witcher books, so the episode title might suggest that Season 4 is adapting stories from the seventh book. However, this also raises the question of how Netflix will cover two books in the next season, which is meant to be its last.

When Will Witcher Season 5 Release

Geralt and his friends in The Witcher Season 4
Geralt’s friends in The Witcher Season 4 | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher Season 5 might premiere sometime in the latter half of 2026. Season 5 is confirmed to be the final season for the series. Seasons four and five were filmed back-to-back, so it won’t be long until we get to see the end of Geralt’s story.

As of writing, there are no plans to continue Geralt or Ciri’s story in any capacity. This is something CD Projekt Red is doing with the new Witcher 4 game, where instead of focusing on Geralt, the story will now be about Ciri.

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks, while singing along to Audioslave, Dhanji or Mac Miller.

You may also like

Spider-Man Watch Order Guide

Every MCU Villain Still Alive Somewhere Out There in the...

Why Pennywise Doesn’t Appear in IT: Welcome to Derry Explained

What the Lanterns Series Might Secretly Be Setting Up in...

Who is Sadie Sink Playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Episode Count and Title Revealed

How Spider-Man Brand New Day Connects With The Punisher Special

How Tron: Ares Post Credits Scene Sets Up Tron 4

How Spider-Man: Brand New Day Connects to Daredevil: Born Again...

F1 The Movie Starring Brad Pitt Will Stream on This...