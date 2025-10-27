The Witcher Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed With Cryptic Images

Summary:

The Witcher Season 4, the penultimate season of The Witcher, is premiering on October 30.

Netflix has released the episode titles along with some symbols.

All Witcher Season 4 episode titles are quite simple, but the last one might mean something if you’re a true Witcher fan.

Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4 is officially set to premiere on October 30th, with all episodes being released together. This season of The Witcher will be quite different since we have Liam Hemsworth taking over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. While many Witcher fans weren’t happy about this, it seems like The Witcher 4 won’t be focusing on Geralt.

The trailer focuses heavily on Geralt and Ciri’s friends and an important character from the books, played by Laurence Fishburne. Ahead of the season 4 preview, Netflix has dropped the episode titles, and here’s what you need to know about them.

The Witcher Season 4 Episode List

Episode titles of The Witcher Season 4:



401: "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger"

402: "Dream of a Wish Fulfilled"

403: "Trial By Ordeal"

404: "A Sermon of Survival"

405: "The Joy of Cooking"

406: "Twilight of the Wolf"

407: "What I Love I Do Not Carry"

408: "Baptism of… — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) October 26, 2025

The Witcher Season 4 has a total of eight episodes, releasing all at the same time on October 30, 2025, at 3:00 am ET or 12:00 am PT. Each episode title signifies the theme except for the eighth and final episode.

The last episode is titled Baptism of Fire, which is also the title of the seventh chronological Witcher book. There are a total of nine Witcher books, so the episode title might suggest that Season 4 is adapting stories from the seventh book. However, this also raises the question of how Netflix will cover two books in the next season, which is meant to be its last.

When Will Witcher Season 5 Release

Geralt’s friends in The Witcher Season 4 | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher Season 5 might premiere sometime in the latter half of 2026. Season 5 is confirmed to be the final season for the series. Seasons four and five were filmed back-to-back, so it won’t be long until we get to see the end of Geralt’s story.

As of writing, there are no plans to continue Geralt or Ciri’s story in any capacity. This is something CD Projekt Red is doing with the new Witcher 4 game, where instead of focusing on Geralt, the story will now be about Ciri.