The Witcher Season 4 – Laurence Fishburne’s Character Explained

“You’d abandon a life of peace, to join me on a death march? Until the day you die.”

These are the words Regis says to Geralt in The Witcher Season 4 trailer.

Laurence Fishburne is the newest addition to The Witcher series. But who is he?

Laurence Fishburne is making his debut in Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4 as Regis. He will serve as one of Geralt’s allies in his quest to find Ciri. Laurence Fishburne’s character in The Witcher is much more than just a friend to Geralt. Regis’ story traces back to the Witcher novels and continues in the critically acclaimed games. It is a bit complex since the game is not exactly canon to the novel. Here’s everything you need to know about Laurence Fishburne’s character, Regis, in The Witcher series.

Warning: Spoilers for The Witcher novel and The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Expansion.

Who is Regis in The Witcher Video Games

Regis artwork from The Witcher game: Gwent | Credit: CD Projekt Red

Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, simply known as Regis, is a Higher Vampire who makes his first appearance in the Blood and Wine expansion for The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. This happens when the character is brought back to life after his tragic passing in the Lady of the Lakes book. Regis is resurrected to life by Dettlaff, another Higher Vampire.

However, this becomes a tricky matter since Dettlaff also happens to be the main antagonist of Blood and Wine and the very reason Geralt travels to Toussaint. We find out that Dettlaff has been killing innocent humans in Toussaint, owing to which Geralt is tasked with a contract to slay the vampire.

Regis is introduced to the players as he intervenes in a fight between Geralt and Dettlaff. Geralt later teams up with Regis to find Dettlaff’s true intentions. Later, we find that he is being controlled by his lover, Syanna.

Depending on the choices the player makes, Dettlaff may or may not die in the game. Though the best ending involves Geralt killing the higher vampire, with Regis delivering the final blow. Afterward, the Witcher and Regis part ways, each continuing down his own path.

Who is Regis in The Witcher Books

Regis as shown in The Witcher novel artwork | Credit: Fandom

Regis first appears in the fifth book of The Witcher series: Baptism of Fire. Geralt in this book, is fleeing from the Nilfgaardian forces, and Regis offers him shelter. The two become friends, and Regis even joins Geralt’s party. However, the Witcher doesn’t know about Regis’ higher vampire nature.

However, Regis’ true nature is revealed when he uses his powers to rescue Geralt and his friends when they’re captured. While Regis joins Geralt’s party in the fifth book, he meets his demise in the seventh book, The Lady of the Lakes. He joins Geralt and Yennefer to kill a mage named Vilgefortz of Roggeveen. However, in the battle, Regis is brutally killed as Vilgefortz quite literally melts him into nothing with a spell.