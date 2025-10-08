The Witcher Season 4 Trailer – Who are Geralt and Ciri’s New Friends

Summary:

Toss a coin to your Witcher – once again, but this time, he is different.

The Witcher Season 4 trailer has a bunch of new characters and a legendary actor playing one of them.

Here is everything you need to know about Geralt’s new friends in The Witcher 4.

The Witcher Season 4 trailer is here with a new Geralt, but that’s not the only new face in this trailer. If you’ve been keeping up with the Netflix Witcher series, you very well know that Henry Cavill was recast. However, despite fan backlash, Liam Hemsworth looks amazing in the latest trailer for Witcher 4. We see him going to rescue Ciri, and he seems to have made some friends.

Who are Geralt’s New Friends in The Witcher Season 4

Geralt and his friends in The Witcher Season 4 | Credit: Netflix

Geralt is on a quest to find Ciri since he knows a much darker force is trying to find her. He is joined on this quest by returning characters Jaskier and Milva, also known as Maria Barring. Milva was a part of the dryads of Brokilon Forest who took care of Geralt when he was injured and convinced him not to go after Ciri, since he was injured. She has now joined the Witcher on his journey to find Ciri.

Yarpen Zigrin, along with two other dwarves, is also helping Geralt since he is excited about the opportunity of having another adventure. Finally, we have Regis, a wise old barber-surgeon with a mysterious past. Regis is a beloved character from the Witcher books and games, and is being played by the legendary actor Laurence Fishburne.

In a conversation with Netflix’s Tudum, Fishburne expressed how he felt about being a part of The Witcher franchise. “I’m a big fan of fantasy and science fiction, and when they asked me to join them, I was like, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ This is something I’ve always wished to be able to do, and now I’m getting an opportunity to do it.”

Who are Ciri’s Friends (The Rats) in The Witcher Season 4

The Rats in Netflix The Witcher Season 4 | Credit: Netflix

Geralt is not the only one with new friends in the latest season of The Witcher. Ciri has found some new friends who also happen to be her age. These friends are called the Rats, or Rats of the Marshes, who are this Robin Hood-like group who steal from the rich to satisfy their own wants.

Ciri is on the run under the fake name Falka after being portaled to the brutal Korath Desert. Ciri has always been the epicenter of the Witcher franchise, with the new Witcher game even being focused on Ciri. The series seems to be taking the same route, focusing more on Ciri as the series approaches its climax in Season 5.