The Witcher Series and Shows Watch Order Guide

The Witcher series has expanded into animation since the series has taken off on Netflix.

Each story tells a different facet of the Witcher’s world.

Here is our The Witcher watch order guide for all the series and animated shows released so far.

The Witcher became a cultural phenomenon with the award-winning Witcher series by CD Projekt Red. The Witcher 4 game, with a new protagonist, is set to release soon, and so is Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4, bringing in a new actor for Geralt; the franchise is heading into a new era. Here is the ultimate The Witcher watch order guide for you guys.

While the Witcher fans swear by the books (The Witcher books read order) and games, the Netflix adaptation serves as a great introduction to the world of the Continent.

The Witcher Watch Order Guide – Chronologically

Netflix has produced multiple prequel spinoff series for The Witcher series, which provide more lore on the world of The Witcher. While not all of them are well-received, if you’re planning to check it out as and when it happens, here’s the chronological order for it:

1. The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

5.0/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 28% (Tomatometer) and 13% (Popcornmeter)

28% (Tomatometer) and 13% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 2.5/5

2.5/5 Number of Episodes: 1h 23m

1h 23m Creators: Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Is it a book adaptation: No

The Outcasts in The Witcher: Blood Origin | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place thousands of years before the events of The Witcher Season One, placing it at the top of the Witcher chronological order. We are thrown into the Continent before the first human ever set foot on the land. The story also tells us about the creation of the very first Witcher and how the Continent, as viewers see in season one, came to be.

2. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100% (Tomatometer) and 83% (Popcornmeter)

100% (Tomatometer) and 83% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Runtime: 1h 23m

1h 23m Director: Kwang Il Han

Kwang Il Han Is it a book adaptation: No

Tetra and Vesemir in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf | Credit: Netflix

Nightmare of the Wolf is a prequel series that focuses on Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor. We follow a young and cocky Witcher on a story that tells us some jobs are more than just earning coin. The prequel also shows the fall of Kaer Morhen, which is an important event in The Witcher Season 2.

3. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 58% (Tomatometer) and 38% (Popcornmeter)

58% (Tomatometer) and 38% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 2.9/5

2.9/5 Runtime: 1h 31m

1h 31m Director: Kang Hei Chul

Kang Hei Chul Is it a book adaptation: Based on A Little Sacrifice (Published in the book Sword of Destiny)

Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on a short story called A Little Sacrifice from the book Sword of Destiny. The story follows Geralt investigating mysterious attacks on humans by sea creatures. The story takes place between episodes five and six of The Witcher Season 1. The short story is animated by Studio Mir, the same studio that animated Nightmare of the Wolf and other iconic shows like The Boondocks, X-Men ’97 and Harley Quinn.

3. The Witcher (2019-)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80% (Tomatometer) and 54% (Popcornmeter)

80% (Tomatometer) and 54% (Popcornmeter) Number of Seasons: 4

4 Showrunner: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Is it a book adaptation: Adaptation of The Last Wish, Sword of Destiny, Blood of Elves, and Time of Contempt

Henry Cavill as seen in The Witcher Season 1 | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher Season 1 begins with three stories of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Cirilla (Ciri). The three storylines eventually converge in the season finale, which is still considered by many to be the series’ peak. Even Witcher purists who love the books and games agree that season 1 is a fairly good adaptation of the books.

While seasons two and three weren’t that well-received by fans, The Witcher Season 4 is releasing soon with Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher Season 4 serves as the penultimate season, with Season 5 set to serve as the conclusion to The Witcher saga on Netflix.

If you’re planning to watch The Witcher series in release order, here’s your list:

The Witcher (2019-)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025)

Upcoming Witcher Series and Movies

The Rats in Netflix The Witcher Season 4 | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher Season 4 is releasing on October 30, 2025, with Season 5 serving as the final season. That said, season 4 will introduce us to a group called the Rats. Netflix is planning to release a mini TV series or special spinoff episode based on The Rats. However, owing to the negative reception of earlier Witcher spin-offs, plans for this might change.