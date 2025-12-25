“AT SANTA’S WORKSHOP, THERE…” Jumble Answers Today (December 25, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 25, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 25, 2025, were: KOVEE –> EVOKE

OCMAM –> COMMA

GIRION –> ORIGIN

RGYUEN –> GURNEY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 25, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

AT SANTA’S WORKSHOP, THERE WAS NO SHORTAGE OF – – –

Answer: KE MMA RIN GRY =