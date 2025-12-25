Home » Puzzles » “AT SANTA’S WORKSHOP, THERE…” Jumble Answers Today (December 25, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 25, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 25, 2025, were:
  • KOVEE –> EVOKE
  • OCMAM –> COMMA
  • GIRION –> ORIGIN
  • RGYUEN –> GURNEY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 25, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

AT SANTA’S WORKSHOP, THERE WAS NO SHORTAGE OF – – –

Answer: KE MMA RIN GRY = MERRYMAKING

This Jumble leaned into festive charm with a workshop setting that instantly set the mood, and the word list required a bit of patience without ever feeling frustrating, making the final realization feel warm and rewarding; everything came together smoothly with a joyful tone that suited the scene perfectly. I would give this seasonal and satisfying puzzle 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 24, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • BRYED –> DERBY
  • NUWSG –> SWUNG
  • SNASEO –> SEASON
  • NOYBDE –> BEYOND

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: IN THE RACE WITH THE OTHER REINDEER, RUDOLPH – – –

Answer: EB SWN AO YON =WON BY A NOSE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

