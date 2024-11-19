Own These 3 Apple Devices? They’re Now Vintage and Obsolete

Apple has updated its list of obsolete and vintage products to add three new devices: iPhone XS Max, iPhone 6s Plus, and Apple Watch Series 2 models. The iPhone XS Max was launched in 2018 while the popular iPhone 6s Plus debuted back in 2015. Both iPhones are now a part of Apple’s vintage list, while the Series 2 Watch has turned obsolete.

What are Apple Vintage Products?

On its support page, Apple mentions “Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.” It’s important to note that this is based on the discontinuation date, not the launch date.

While vintage products aren’t abandoned and haven’t turned obsolete yet, however, Apple may limit their support.

iPhone Models That Have Turned Vintage

To date, the following iPhone models have been added to the vintage list worldwide:

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone SE

iPhone 8 Red

iPhone 8 Plus Red

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS Max

What are Apple Obsolete Products?

Apple designates products as “obsolete” when they haven’t been sold for more than 7 years. This essentially means these devices are considered at the end of their supported lifespan. Here’s what that means for you:

No Hardware Service: Apple and its authorized service providers generally don’t offer any hardware repairs for obsolete products. This includes everything from screen replacements to logic board repairs.

Service providers can't order parts for obsolete products, making repairs even more difficult. Limited Exceptions: There's an exception for Mac laptops, which might be eligible for battery-only repairs for up to 10 years after their discontinuation, depending on part availability.

Service providers can’t order parts for obsolete products, making repairs even more difficult. Limited Exceptions: There’s an exception for Mac laptops, which might be eligible for battery-only repairs for up to 10 years after their discontinuation, depending on part availability.

Apple Watch Models That Have Turned Obsolete

Here’s the list of Apple Watch models added to the obsolete list worldwide, after the inclusion of the Apple Watch Series 2 models:

Apple Watch (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 38 mm

Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 42 mm

Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 38 mm

Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 42 mm

Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 38 mm

Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 42 mm

Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 38 mm

Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 42 mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 42mm

You can check the full list of vintage and obsolete products on Apple’s support page. The list includes everything from iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch, to MacBooks, iMacs, Beats products, and so on.