3 Samsung OneUI 7 Apps Leaked: Available to Download Now

One UI 7 is getting delayed, but why wait for Samsung to release the official update? Leaked versions of Samsung’s popular apps are already making waves online, giving us a sneak peek at what’s to come. Thanks to these steady leaks, we now have early access to several new One UI 7 apps that anyone can download and try. Intrigued? Let me break it all down for you.

Fresh Apps to Try Right Now

In the past few days, a Twitter user named Gerwin van Giessen has shared actual APKs of three Samsung apps namely Calendar, Reminder, and Voice Recorder. These are early releases, so they might not be fully polished, but you can download them right now if you’re willing to experiment. How?

These leaks aren’t just screenshots—the updated apps are available to download on APKMirror for anyone eager to dive in. While there are no significant new features, the interface has been redesigned to look more minimalistic.

What’s New in These Apps?

The Calendar app in One UI 7 has several noticeable design updates. The icons and overall interface have been redesigned, giving it a brighter and more modern appearance compared to One UI 6.1. There are also new widgets that you can personalize by changing their background and shape.

OneUI 7 Samsung Calendar app

The Voice Recorder app has also received a makeover. The new version looks cleaner, with some UI elements moved around to achieve a more minimalist feel. For instance, the list of recordings now shows the time and date on the left, and there’s an encircled play button on the right, making everything look more organized.

One UI 6 Voice Recorder app (left) One UI 7 Voice Recorder app (right)



The Reminder app hasn’t changed much aside from updated icons and a few small tweaks to the interface. Still, if you enjoy keeping your apps up to date, it’s worth a look.

How to Get Your Hands on Them

It’s also important to note that these leaks come with a disclaimer—these aren’t official releases. If you want to avoid dealing with sideloading or any potential bugs, you might want to wait for the official beta of One UI 7, which is expected to drop in mid-December. For us, these apps are currently crashing a lot.

If you’re interested, you can grab these APKs from APKMirror.

Sideload them just like any other app. However, if you’re on One UI 6.1. You’ll need to disable the Auto Blocker feature (Settings > Security and Privacy > Auto Block) to sideload these apps.

Also Read:

Final Thoughts

These leaks give us an exciting sneak peek into One UI 7, and it’s clear that Samsung is focused on enhancing both functionality and design. The tweaks are subtle but definitely refreshing. If you’re an early adopter who loves exploring the latest software, these APKs are a perfect way to get ahead.