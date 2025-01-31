These 8 Horror Films Will Make 2025 Terrifying

2025 is going to be a great one for Horror movie fans, as several new and much-awaited horror films are set to release this year. Along with that, some incredibly popular franchises are also returning in 2025 with a sequel. If you’re wondering what horror movies you should look forward to watching this year, here are some of the best and the most popular ones.

1.28 Years Later

Release Date: 20 June 2025

20 June 2025 Where to Watch: Theaters

28 Years Later comes from a popular franchise that basically popularized the zombie genre. The first movie, titled 28 Days Later, featuring Cillian Murphy in a titular role, was released in 2002. Following that, a standalone sequel to the movie, 28 Weeks Later, arrived in 2007. Witnessing the popularity, the creators announced 28 Years Later in the same year, but due to some unfortunate delays, the project couldn’t make it out until 2025. The movie has kept fans waiting for a long period, and that’s what makes it one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

For the unacquainted, the franchise is expanding its horizon by introducing fans to a new trilogy, and 28 Years Later is the first installment to be released in the series. So, you shouldn’t expect too much of a nostalgic feeling from the zombie film. A new story and a new cast are all that you’ll get to witness in 28 Years Later.

2. A Quiet Place III

Release Date: TBA

TBA Where to Watch: TBA

Image Credit: YouTube/Paramount Pictures

Like 28 Years Later, A Quiet Place III also comes from a cult horror franchise. The first film, which was released in 2018, introduced us to a helpless family that must do whatever it takes to survive in a world plagued by deadly blind creatures who possess ultra-sensitive hearing capability. The pilot films were full of jump scares and emotional weight that showcased the potential of the horror film. Besides that, the involvement of Emily Blunt and our beloved Reed Richards actor John Krasinski made fans even more curious about the film ahead of its release. Well, sadly, the latter wasn’t a part of the second film.

Following the first film, we received a direct sequel, which was released in 2021. Then came the third installment, A Quiet Place: Day One, which was released in 2024 and became a hit at the box office. Now, it seems there is no looking back for the horror film series as A Quiet Place III is across the horizon. While the details of the project are very thin, we expect it to show up in late 2025.

3. Fear Street: Prom Queen

Release Date: TBA

TBA Where to Watch: Netflix

Fear Street is a popular horror trilogy released on Netflix in 2021. Based on the book series of the same name, the three films saw a weekly release on the platform. The horror filmmaker Leigh Janiak tackled the direction and scripts of the films. According to her, each film was influenced by some of the most popular horror properties – Scream, Friday the 13th, and The New World. In 2023, the streaming service announced that a spin-off series based on the Prom Queen novel of the Fear Street book series is being developed.

Fear Street earlier took us back to 1994, 1978, and 1666; now it’s time for us to buckle our sleeves as Prom Queen will take us to 1988. Shadyside has still not gotten rid of evil, and this time, we will witness the teen girls falling prey to a mysterious entity that enters the picture out of nowhere. Like the previous installments, the new film in the series will be filled with blood, brutality, and an intriguing story.

4. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Release Date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 Where to Watch: Theaters

Image Credit: YouTube/ Warner Bros. Pictures

No film can beat the level of brutality featured in the Final Destination films. The unique take on death contributes heavily to the success of the franchise. A group of people succeeds in tricking death initially, but later, their dark fates approach them in a way they could never dream of. The fifth film was released in 2011, and now, finally, after a gap of 14 years, Final Destination: Bloodlines is making its way to the theaters. Well, that’s enough to realize how anticipated the film is. However, the new film will introduce us to a new story and characters.

As per the synopsis of the much-awaited film, the story of Bloodlines follows an 18-year-old girl named Stefani, her grandmother Esther, and the ones who managed to survive their deaths several decades ago. The Grim Reaper is back, and this time, it will not only confront the survivors but also take their descendants along.

5. Frankenstein

Release Date: TBA

TBA Where to Watch: Netflix

After 2022’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro is all set to give goosebumps to the worldwide audience with the upcoming gothic sci-fi horror film Frankenstein. The award-winning filmmaker is widely known for his experiments with the horror and monster genre. He has previously stunned the community with several masterpieces like Hellboy, The Shape of Water, and more. Now, it’s time for us to see how he has adapted the story of Frankenstein, the classic novel by Mary Shelley.

Frankenstein follows Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who ends up creating a horrifying monster with his experiments. Years later, the creature is tracked by another scientist to complete the unfinished business. The film sees Oscar Isaac in the lead role, so what else do we need to anticipate the project?

6. Heart Eyes

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Where to Watch: Theaters

Heart Eyes is a slasher film that has been creating a lot of buzz among fans. Like Scream, this horror film also sees a serial killer on a killing spree. However, this time, only the couples are at risk. Also, what makes it similar to Scream is the involvement of Mason Gooding, whom we know as Chad from the Jenna Ortega starring films. This time, he will be seen in the lead role opposite Kickin’ It actress Olivia Holt.

Heart Eyes follows a masked serial killer who has not spared any couple on Valentine’s Day for the past two years. Well, that’s what the narration in the film’s trailer states. We also hear a woman calling him a cupid with a kink. Isn’t it a funny statement? The trailer featured the same vibe as Scream, so it’s even getting harder to wait for the film’s official release.

7. M3GAN 2.0

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Where to Watch: Theaters

Image Credit: YouTube/ Universal Pictures

Remember the killer robotic doll who literally gave us goosebumps in 2022? She made us realize how chaotic Artificial Intelligence can be. Gemma created M3GAN so that she could help her orphaned niece, Cady, fight loneliness, but the robot turned out to be a nightmare and turned into reality. Fans loved the film for bringing a perfect mixture of giggles and chills into the frame.

M3GAN 2.0 is likely to see the return of the doll that was destroyed at the end of the pilot film. However, this time, she will cause more destruction with her enhanced abilities. The film will also showcase the dark side of advanced technology and how these AIs will overpower humans in the near future.

8. Thanksgiving 2

Release Date: November 2025

November 2025 Where to Watch: Theaters

Image Credit: X/Thanksgivingmovie

Thanksgiving entered the Slasher market back in 2023, and the movie delivered a bloody and violent experience. A maniac wearing a vendetta mask hunting down some teenagers with an axe – stories like these never get boring. Well, the first Thanksgiving film received a fairly positive response from the audience. That is why we are getting a sequel this year.

Thanksgiving 2 will feature Nell Verlaque and Rick Hoffman in the leading role. Even though we don’t have an exact release date, we can expect it to arrive sometime close to Thanksgiving 2025.