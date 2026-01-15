Home » Puzzles » “THEY PAID CASH FOR THEIR…” Jumble Answers Today (January 15, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 15, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 15, 2026, were:
  • DMYUD –> MUDDY
  • LEBKA –> BLEAK
  • PTTEIE –> PETITE
  • SISUHQ –> SQUISH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 15, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THEY PAID CASH FOR THEIR HOME’S NEW ADDITION, WHICH WILL HELP THEM – – –

Answer: UDY BLE TI QUI = BUILD EQUITY

This Jumble had a grounded, practical theme that made the cartoon feel relevant and easy to picture, and the scrambles offered a satisfying mix of straightforward rearranging and a couple that took a second pass to settle; the final idea tied the home improvement setup together neatly and gave the solve a sense of accomplishment without feeling overly tricky. I would give this one 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 14, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • AGOLT –> GLOAT
  • DUTIA –> AUDIT
  • SWIUEN –> UNWISE
  • VOINIS –> VISION

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE LONG LINE TO GET INTO THE BAGEL SHOP WAS PROOF THAT THE FOOD WAS – – –

Answer: GAT DT UNS ION = OUTSTANDING

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

