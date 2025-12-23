5 Things You Missed in The Odyssey Trailer

Summary:

The Odyssey is set to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

The first trailer for the movie was shown during the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Here are five things you missed in the Odyssey trailer.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has already made history. Shot entirely using 65 mm IMAX cameras, The Odyssey has become the first feature film ever to be filmed exclusively in this format. The first trailer for The Odyssey initially debuted in theaters, screening Avatar: Fire and Ash, giving audiences an early glimpse alongside several other trailers for 2026 movies. Odyssey’s trailer is full of subtle details and visual clues that are easy to miss on a first watch. So, here is everything you might have missed in The Odyssey trailer.

1. Spoils of Trojan War

Trojan War as seen in The Odyssey trailer | Credit: Universal Pictures

The trailer begins with a shot of various Greek armors and helmets buried in the sand. This shot implies the numerous deaths the Greek soldiers faced during the Trojan War. Various Greek heroes like Achilles and Ajax perished during this war, and it’s quite likely that we will see them dying in this sequence.

2. First look at Benny Safdie as Agamemnon

Benny Safdie as Agamemnon in The Odyssey Trailer | Credit: Universal Pictures

Bennie Safdie, who also appeared as Edward Teller in Oppenheimer, is back to play the role of Agamemnon. While the character’s design sparked debate over its historical accuracy, he cuts a menacing figure in the trailer. Framed by a heavy black shadow cast by his helmet, we see Agamemnon stand opposite Odysseus (Matt Damon).

In the book, Agamemnon sends an assassin to kill Odysseus’ son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), to convince Odysseus to join the battle. Agamemnon is also the brother of Menelaus (Jon Bernthal). The entire Trojan War began after Menelaus’ wife was taken by Trojan prince Paris.

3. First Glimpse at the Trojan Horse

The Trojan Horse in the trailer | Credit: Universal Pictures

Homer’s Odyssey would not be complete without the Trojan Horse. We get our first glimpse at it from inside and outside in the trailer. Odysseus and his army used the Trojan Horse at the very end of the war, which ultimately enabled the Greeks to seize the city. Odysseus devised a plan to build a huge wooden horse and leave it outside Troy as a supposed offering.

The rest of the army sailed away, making it appear as though they had abandoned the siege. However, Odysseus, along with a few elite warriors, hid inside the horse. As the enemy dragged the horse into the city, the trap was set.

Under the cover of night, the soldiers emerged, opened Troy’s gates, and allowed the returning Greek forces to storm the city. The trailer briefly captures this moment. We see a soldier getting stabbed through the horse as other soldiers try to silence him.

4. Cyclops is Featured in the Trailer

First look at the Cyclops in Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’, who is expected to be played by Bill Irwin. pic.twitter.com/UZxKfuItoL — Nolan Archive (@NolanAnalyst) December 22, 2025

The appearance of the Cyclops is one of the most important turning points in Odysseus’ journey. After winning the war and taking over Troy, Odysseus and his men are on their journey home. However, on their way back home, they land on the island of the Cyclopes, where they encounter the Cyclops, a one-eyed giant creature that has appeared in Greek mythology.

Known for his preference for practical effects over heavy CGI, Nolan reportedly plans to bring the Cyclops to life using a full-scale animatronic creature. Reports suggest that Nolan will incorporate a life-sized animatronic creature to show the Cyclops, instead of using CGI.

5. Odysseus and His Men in the Underworld

Odysseus and his men in the Underworld | Credit: Universal Pictures

We see Odysseus and his men travel to the underworld. After Odysseus meets Circe (Charlize Theron), she tells him that he must meet a blind prophet named Tiresias. We see Odysseus and his men stuck in a dark place as we see dead soldiers rising from the ground.

This visual is enough to confirm that the army is in the Underworld. In the book, Odysseus makes a sacrifice to awaken the dead. This leads to many people from his past rising from the dead, such as his mother and the legendary warrior Achilles.