7 Things You Can Do with the Grok AI App on iPhone

Grok AI, an AI chatbot that was earlier limited to X, is now available as a dedicated app for iPhone users. It’s similar to ChatGPT or Gemini, but with some key differences. First, it’s connected to X, so it can give you latest information on pretty much anything. Second, it has a bit of a rebellious streak, meaning its answers can be surprising and even a bit sassy.

Grok can do all the usual AI things like write stories, answer your questions, and even create images. It was originally only for people who paid for X Premium, but now anyone with an X account can use it.

I tried the Grok app on my iPhone, and it can do several cool things—some of which ChatGPT and Gemini can do, and some of which they cannot. Here’s what I found.

Exploring the Grok AI App On My iPhone

The app is powered by the advanced Grok-2 AI model, offering the same capabilities found in the X app, including text generation, image creation, real-time search, and much more. With the Grok AI app, you can do a lot, and in some areas, it even provides better responses compared to models like ChatGPT and Gemini. Here’s what you can do with the Grok AI app:

1. Generate Images

Grok-2’s Create Image feature is a game-changer. It’s powered by FLUX which allows it to generate unfiltered images, something ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 can’t do. This means you can create images of real people, including celebrities and political figures, and even generate sensitive or controversial content. However, Grok-2 does have some limits to avoid copyright or trademark issues.

For example, let’s say you’re working on a fun social media campaign and want to create an image of Elon Musk riding a bicycle. Instead of searching for a real photo or hiring a designer, you can just type a description like “Create an image of Elon Musk riding a bicycle in a park.” Grok-2 will generate a lifelike image of Elon Musk in the exact scenario you described.

Note: While Grok-2 offers a great deal of creative freedom, be cautious when using its image generation feature. Fake images could become increasingly common with this capability. Always verify the authenticity of what you see online to avoid confusion. While Grok-2 unlocks many possibilities, it requires responsible use.

2. Get Real-Time Search Results

Grok-2 has the advantage of accessing real-time information from X, which sets it apart from other models like ChatGPT. X offers a massive database with content from millions of sources which gives Grok the ability to pull in fresh and trending data. Unlike other LLMs, which might rely on static data, Grok can leverage the latest updates and discussions from the platform.

While we don’t know the exact criteria XAI uses to select data for Grok, it’s likely based on tweets that have higher impressions and engagement, giving Grok access to the most relevant and popular content. This real-time connection helps Grok stay current and provides more dynamic responses.

Let’s say you want to know about the latest trends in the tech industry. You could ask Grok for the latest tech news, and it would provide you with up-to-date summaries of articles or tweets related to tech launches, company news, or market shifts. If a new smartphone is being released, Grok would pull the latest reviews or comparisons directly from X’s platform.

It also displays the source along with the total number of pages and posts from which the information is retrieved.

3. Personalized Text Summarization and Rewriting

Grok can help you shorten long documents or rewrite text in different styles. Say you’ve got a lengthy article or research paper; just upload it into the app, and Grok will summarize it in a concise, easy-to-read format. You can also ask Grok to reword text, making it more engaging or better suited for different audiences.

Let’s say you’re a student tasked with reading a 20-page research paper but don’t have the time to go through all of it. You could simply input the paper into Grok, and it will generate a condensed summary that highlights the main points. If you need to explain the content in a more informal way for a presentation, Grok can also rewrite the text in a casual tone, saving you hours of manual summarization and rewriting work.

4. Plan Your Travel Itenery

Grok can help you organize your trips with minimal effort. By inputting your destination, interests, and travel dates, Grok will suggest personalized itineraries that include everything from must-see tourist attractions to hidden gems that match your preferences.

Let’s say you’re planning a vacation to Japan. You could tell Grok you’re interested in culture, food, and outdoor activities. Grok would provide a detailed itinerary, suggesting temples, local ramen spots in Tokyo, and outdoor adventures, all based on your personal preferences.

It can be a better option than other AI models because it uses information from X, enabling it to provide a more tailored itinerary with better suggestions for places to visit, including local spots that you might not find on the web.

5. Fact-Check Tweets

As we know that Grok is connected to X, it can also serve as a fact-checker for content shared on the platform. If you come across a tweet that seems doubtful or too sensational to be true, you can paste the tweet’s link into Grok and ask for verification. Grok will then pull in relevant context, provide a detailed response, and even cross-reference the claim with other reliable sources available in X’s ecosystem.

Imagine scrolling through your feed and encountering a tweet claiming, “Scientists just proved coffee cures cancer!” Before sharing it with others, you could check with Grok to verify the claim. Grok would analyze the tweet, search for relevant information, and provide you with context, whether the claim is true or false, or simply an exaggerated headline.

6. Craft Personalized Cards

We tested that Grok is also a great option for personal occasions. If you’re looking to craft a heartfelt birthday message, a humorous holiday card, or a love note, Grok can generate customized greetings that fit the tone and occasion. Just give it the details and Grok will offer several personalized messages that you can use or adapt for your greeting cards or messages.

Imagine you need to send a thoughtful birthday message to a friend but are struggling to find the right words. You could input details about the occasion and your friend’s personality into Grok, and it would generate a warm, personalized message that perfectly captures the vibe.

7. Grok’s Fun Mode

While many AI chatbots focus solely on answering questions or providing information, Grok’s Fun Mode adds a layer of personality. With this mode on, Grok responds with humor, sarcasm, and wit, making interactions more enjoyable. It kind of breaks the monotony of typical chatbot conversations.

Imagine asking Grok, “What’s the meaning of life?” and getting a witty response like, “42… but also a great cup of coffee never hurts.” It’s not just an answer—it’s an interactive and amusing experience. This feature could even serve as a stress reliever, offering a few minutes of humor when you need it the most.

However, according to sources, this feature has been temporarily removed, but there is a possibility it could be reintroduced in the future.

Will the Grok AI App Gain as Much Traction as ChatGPT?

This app is now available in the U.S., India, Australia, and several other countries, bringing Grok AI’s features directly to your smartphone or tablet.

The big question is, can Grok really compete with well-known AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini? Grok has the potential to become a major player in the AI chatbot space, as it has access to real-time information from X, can push the boundaries with its answers, and can generate images without many limitations. However, only time will tell if it can set a new benchmark for AI chatbots.

What do you think? Will Grok become your go-to AI? Share your predictions with us on X!