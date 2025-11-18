5 Things You Missed in The Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer

Summary:

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is releasing in theaters on November 26, 2025 and on Netflix on December 12, 2025.

The final trailer for Knives Out 3 has been released and it hides a bunch of interesting details.

It might have even revealed who the ultimate killer is, and we might have guessed it.

A brand new Knives Out movie is set to release soon. Rian Johnson will return as the director, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. Knives Out 3 will release in select theaters on November 26, 2025, and on Netflix on December 12, 2025. With the theatrical release right around the corner, Netflix has released a new trailer for the movie, and we have found these hidden details you might have missed in the trailer.

Warning: Potential spoilers for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

5. Mysterious Skull in Green Fluid

A snippet from Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery trailer | Credit: Netflix

As the trailer ends and we’re greeted with the title of Knives Out 3, a mysterious skull in a green, gooey sludge is shown. This couldn’t possibly be Jefferson Wicks’ (Josh Brolin) skull since we see his body intact in a casket. This could suggest that Wake Up Dead Man might feature multiple murders or that Wicks’ corpse is stolen later on. The latter theory feels especially plausible given that we also see the door of his tomb standing open.

4. Killer is Right in Front of Us

A snippet from the teaser of Wake up Dead Man | Credit: Netflix

Every Knives Out movie is known for its stacked, star-studded cast. Knives Out 3 is no different, as it features actors like Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Jeffrey Wright, and Mila Kunis in supporting roles. However, the above shot in particular is very important because, just like the first two films, this story centers around a core group of suspects who drive the entire whodunit. So, if we had to guess who the killer is in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, here’s where we’d look.

3. Mysterious Woman in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Mysterious Woman in Wake Up Dead Man trailer | Credit: Netflix

As the trailer for the movie transitions to reviews by different publications, we see a woman open a door. We can only see her silhouette in the shot as we see rain pouring down behind her. The colors in the shot reflect that something sinister is about to happen or has happened. This woman could play a pivotal role in determining who the killer is, or we might just be reading too much into a beautifully composed shot.

2. Another Mysterious Man Appears

Another mysterious man appears in the trailer | Credit: Netflix

We see an especially amusing shot in the bar. As Benoit Blanc pulls up a photo against the bar, we see a man with his face obscured and a bag beside his legs. The bartender is also standing by the bar. As Blanc removes the picture, the bartender is standing in the exact same pose, but the man and the bag are gone.

The obscured face of the man might suggest that he is a key player in this mystery, and the bag looks too conveniently placed not to have a role in the story. However, this man’s silhouette might be easier to recognize than it seems, which brings us to our final detail.

1. And the Killer Is…

Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Credit: Netflix

We might be completely wrong on this one, but we think Jeremy Renner is the killer in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. First off, the silhouette from the last image looks eerily similar to Renner. Secondly, Renner is the only actor with the most speaking lines in both trailers, out of all the suspects.

If we go by the pattern from the previous two films, the killers also happened to be the ones with the most dialogue. This makes Renner a strong contender to be the killer. Adding to this is the above shot showing him with Brolin’s character, hinting at a close bond that could explain a motive for murder.