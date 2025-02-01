This Could Finally Be the True GTA 6 Launch Date, Says New Report

If you’re a GTA fan, you’re likely waiting for the next installment in the iconic franchise—Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6. The game is reportedly launching in September. The hype has been building since 2023, when Rockstar Games, the company behind the multi-million dollar franchise, teased the game on YouTube.

GTA 6 Release Date and Availability

GTA 6 is now expected to launch on September 17, 2025, coinciding with the launch of GTA 5 on September 17, 2013. This means we still have about seven months until release, which also aligns with the expected launch of the iPhone 17 series.

While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the official release date or platform availability, rumors suggest GTA 6 will arrive on all PlayStation 5 (PS5) models and Xbox Series S and X. A PC version is also expected, but likely a few months after the console release.

PC users may need an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x processor, along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card, to run the game.

GTA 6 Will Use New-Gen Console Capabilities

GTA 6 is poised to take full advantage of the hardware capabilities of current-gen consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Industry insiders suggest players can expect significantly enhanced graphics, including ray-traced shadows for more realistic lighting, dynamic weather systems that impact gameplay, and drastically improved artificial intelligence for NPCs. This will help bring the game’s setting to life.

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, with Vice City as its centerpiece—a modern reimagining of the iconic Miami-inspired city. The open world is expected to be larger and more diverse than in previous GTA games. Rumors strongly suggest that GTA 6 will feature two main protagonists—a male and a female character, possibly named Jason and Lucia.

With a vast open world, immersive visuals, interactive environments, and an abundance of heists, races, and side missions, GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious entries in the series.

GTA 6 Price and Availability

Based on speculation, GTA 6 is expected to be priced somewhere between $80 and $100 (roughly Rs 6,935 to Rs 8,669 in India) for the standard edition. Other editions will supposedly be priced higher. The higher cost is likely due to the increased cost of game development.

A well-known leaker, Tez52, claimed in a GTA forum discussion about the game’s price and release timeline that Rockstar will launch two versions of the game—GTA 6 and GTA 6 Online. The latter will include both the GTA 6 story mode and online mode, and players won’t have to wait for a standalone release of GTA 6 Online.

We expect Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, to officially announce the GTA 6 launch date a few months before the release. As the launch nears, we’ll have more to discuss about the game.