This Flop Superhero MCU Flick Is Topping Charts on Netflix

Isn’t it strange how streaming platforms are dominating the world of cinema? Marvel and DC fans never missed a chance to watch their favorite superheroes on the big screens in theaters. However, since streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others arrived, cinephiles are enjoying watching films from the comfort of their homes. That’s one of the reasons why some films that fail at the box office get their share of popularity on streaming platforms instead of theaters. A recent example is an MCU superhero movie that debuted on Netflix and is currently trending even though it performed below expectations at the box office.

Venom 3 Is Sitting on Top Position on Netflix

Image Credit: X/@VenomMovie

Venom: The Last Dance is the last film of the trilogy starring Tom Hardy in the titular character, Eddie Brock. The film was officially released in the theatres in October 2024, but unfortunately, it couldn’t attract the audience compared to the previous films. Venom 3 saw a budget of $110-120 million, and it managed to gross $479 million, but still, it is considered an unsuccessful installment because it was expected to do more.

Sony doesn’t have a good reputation when it comes to Superhero movies. Apart from the Spider-Man series, every other film is subjected to criticism from critics. This happened with Morbius, Madame Web, and, more recently, Kraven The Hunter. Venom 3 faced the same fate, as the film got bad reviews from critics, ultimately leading to its disappointing performance at the box office.

However, when the movie finally arrived on Netflix, it succeeded in getting the viewership it deserved. It seems fans were waiting for it to get released on the streaming giant. Well, this is not something that happened for the first time, as Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web experienced the same thing. Despite being called a disaster during its theatrical release, Madame Web successfully ruled the charts of the Top movies on Amazon Prime.

Is Venom 3 Worth Watching?

Image Credit: X/@VenomMovie

Yes, of course, Venom 3 is worth watching as it delves deeper into the character development of Eddie and his buddy, Venom. The symbiote who created a lot of fuss in Eddie’s life initially ended up becoming an integral part of him. The dynamics between the duo are what makes the film worthwhile. However, we feel they should have utilized Knull better, as he was the main antagonist. Hence, it would have been if he came to the forefront and became a part of all the actions and destruction that occurred in the second phase of Venom 3.

This might be the end of Tom Hardy’s Venom, but we still might see someone else portraying the character on the big screen. We know that a piece of Venom’s symbiote was left in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe. So, we might see it playing some sort of role (havoc) in Spider-Man 4. If that happens, they might also include Knull in the storyline. That’s because the Knull showcased in Venom 3 exists outside the boundaries of different universes. He doesn’t belong to any single universe, so he might well return in future Marvel movies.