This One Piece Character’s Haki Might be Stronger Than Shanks

Summary:

Rocks D. Xebec’s Supreme King Haki could cancel out Roger and Garp’s Haki-infused attacks.

His mastery over Haki and swordsmanship made him one of history’s most feared pirates.

Here’s why we believe Rocks D. Xebec had an even more powerful Conqueror’s Haki than Shanks.

When we talk about the strongest Haki users in One Piece, Shanks’ name is always among the first to come up. However, One Piece Chapter 1165 has just reminded us that there was someone from the previous generation who had even greater command over Conqueror’s Haki: Rocks D. Xebec.

The flashback to God Valley shows just how monstrous Rocks truly was. Even when Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp coated their attacks with Supreme King Haki, they couldn’t leave a scratch on him. Rocks effortlessly canceled out their Haki with his own, something we have never seen from anyone, not even Shanks. So, let’s break down why Rocks Haki surpassed even Shanks’.

How Powerful Was Rocks D. Xebec’s Haki?

Rocks vs Harald | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Shanks is known for his monstrous Haoshoku Haki, but even he might fall short compared to Rocks’. His Supreme King Haki-infused sword attacks unleashed shockwaves that devastated everything within a five-kilometer radius during his clash with King Harald.

His strikes could even cripple the immortality of the Knights of God. Saint Garling himself noted that it would take time to recover after receiving a strike from Rocks, showing how overwhelming his blows were.

RELATED:

During the God Valley battle, Rocks’ Supreme King Haki canceled the strongest coated attacks of Roger and Garp. It was only when Roger suggested pouring all their Supreme King Haki together into one last combined attack that they finally breached Rocks’ guard.

Even Imu, the shadow ruler of the world, had a hard time suppressing Rocks’ willpower. Before his transformation into a demon, Rocks resisted Imu’s “Domi Reversi” and even mocked him mid-battle. That kind of spiritual strength and defiance puts him in a league that very few could ever reach.

What Feats Prove Rocks D. Xebec’s Haki Was Beyond Human?

Rocks vs. Garp and Roger as seen in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

He fought Harald on equal ground, an Ancient Giant warrior.

He was the first rival to be stronger than Whitebeard.

Through sheer dominance, he assembled the deadliest pirate crew ever.

He temporarily overcame Imu’s power through will alone.

Even when he had been almost completely transformed into a demon, Rocks pleaded with Garp and Roger through the Voice of All Things to kill him rather than let his body slaughter his family. The sheer willpower he displayed, even as his mind slipped away, proves how unbreakable his spirit truly was.

RELATED:

Why Rocks D. Xebec’s Legacy Still Echoes Today

Rocks vs Whitebeard as seen in One Piece Chapter 1164 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The fall of the Rocks Pirates marked the end of an era, but the power he exhibited left an imprint that shaped history. His former crewmates, Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaidou, and Shiki, were to anchor the new era of the Emperors. Yet, none ever matched the raw force of their captain’s will.

If Shanks sits among the greats, Rocks may sit above him. When even Roger, Garp, and multiple future Emperors struggled just to scratch him, you start to wonder, was Rocks D. Xebec the strongest Supreme King Haki user in One Piece?

Whether he was or not, one thing’s certain: Rocks D. Xebec’s willpower changed the world forever.