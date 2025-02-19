This Plugin Will Enhance Your Discord Animations for Free

Discord’s default animations are smooth, but they lack customization options. If you want to adjust animation speed or style, BetterAnimations, a plugin for BetterDiscord, is the perfect solution. Here’s how to set it up and tweak animations to your liking.

⚠️ Warning: BetterDiscord violates Discord’s terms of service. However, the BetterDiscord team states that only certain plugins are against Discord’s terms, and BetterAnimations is not specifically flagged. Proceed at your own risk.

Step 1: Install BetterDiscord

Before using BetterAnimations, you need to install BetterDiscord.

Visit the BetterDiscord website and download the installer for Windows, macOS, or Linux. Open the downloaded file and follow the installation steps. Restart Discord to activate BetterDiscord.

For detailed guidance, check our guide on how to install BetterDiscord.

Step 2: Get the BetterAnimations Plugin

Once BetterDiscord is installed, you need to add the BetterAnimations plugin. Unlike before, when you had to manually download and load the plugin file, the process is now much simpler.

Open Discord and navigate to User Settings > BetterDiscord > Plugins. If you don’t see any plugins, click on Open Plugin Store. Search for BetterAnimations and click Download. Click Download again to confirm.

Step 3: Customize and Enhance Animations

Now that the plugin is installed, you can fine-tune Discord’s animations to match your preferences. Click the Settings icon next to the plugin to access customization options.

Here, you can modify the animation type, easing, and duration for each category:

Guild Animations – Controls animations when switching between servers.

– Controls animations when switching between servers. Channel Animations – Adjusts transitions between text and voice channels.

– Adjusts transitions between text and voice channels. Settings Animations – Modifies effects for switching between settings menus.

– Modifies effects for switching between settings menus. Messages Animations – Tweaks animations when navigating between DM chats.

– Tweaks animations when navigating between DM chats. Pop-Up, Context Menu, and Tooltip Animations – Customizes how pop-ups, context menus, and tooltips appear.

– Customizes how pop-ups, context menus, and tooltips appear. Expression Picker Animations – Enhances the transition effects between emojis, stickers, and GIFs.

With BetterDiscord and the BetterAnimations plugin, you can refine Discord’s animations for a more visually pleasing experience. Keep in mind that this plugin only works on Discord’s Windows, Mac, and Linux apps—not on the web or mobile versions. If you want more control over Discord’s UI, this simple tweak can make a noticeable difference.