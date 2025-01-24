Threads Rolls Out Analytics to All Users: Here’s What You Can Track

Instagram introduced the Threads analytics feature back in August 2024. You could check metrics like post views, replies, and follower growth at the time. However, Threads’ analytics was limited to select users during its initial rollout. Now, Meta has made Threads analytics available to everybody.

So, here’s everything you need to know to use analytics on Threads, the metrics you can track, and its limitations.

Metrics You Can Track with Threads Analytics

Threads analytics gives you detailed insights into your account performance. Here’s what you can track:

Check your top viewed and liked posts.

Number of views and likes for each post.

Interactions like the total number of replies and reposts you are getting.

Track how many of your followers are interacting with you.

View your follower count trends over time to understand how your content impacts growth.

How to Access Threads Analytics Easily

Note that Analytics is labeled as Insights in the app.

Accessing Insights on Mobile:

Open the Threads app. Go to your Profile and tap the Insights icon at the top right. Select a date range between the last 7, 14, 30, or 90 days to view your analytics. You can sort your posts by views, likes, or replies. Tap See All to access a full breakdown of your post performance.

Accessing Insights on Desktop:

The steps are the same for the web app too. However, on the web, you can click on the three-dot menu and select the Pin to home option to access your Insights from the homepage quickly next time.

Also Read:

Key Limitations of Threads Analytics

Unfortunately, Threads analytics as of now is quite limited. You cannot check detailed analytics on audience demographics like location, age, gender, or even region. Also, Threads will only show insights when your account has at least 100 followers. And finally, there is a limited timeframe. You can only check analytics for max 90 days.

There are third-party Threads analytics apps like Threads Dashboard, but most good apps that provide detailed insights are paid and ask for key permissions to pull data from your profile.

That being said, it’s a move in the right direction. But if Threads has to become a serious contender as an alternative to X (Twitter), it needs to provide detailed insights at least to paid users, like how X does.

So what do you think? Are you having fun using Threads?