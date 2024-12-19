Threads ‘Use Media’ Update: How to Reshare Content with Creator Credits

The new ‘Use Media’ feature on Threads lets users share photos and videos.

This feature makes it easier for creators to collaborate and ensures they get proper recognition for their work.

Threads is focusing on building a supportive and respectful space for creators to share their content.

Until now, there was no good way to reshare content on Threads. Meta owned Threads has finally rolled a feature called ‘Use Media’ to reshare content from other creators on your timeline. It is designed to simplify content resharing while ensuring that creators receive proper credit. Threads’ Use Media option allows you to share photos and videos with automatic attribution to the original creator.

How Threads’ Use Media Feature Works?

The new ‘Use Media’ feature on Threads will enable you to share photos and videos from other users’ posts in your feed. When you share someone else’s media, the original creator’s username will appear at the top left of the image or video, giving them credit for the content.

Also, the reshared media will have its own separate resharing count, so you can see how many times it has been shared by others. This feature helps give creators the recognition they deserve while making it easy for users to share interesting content. Creators also have the option to disable this feature in their settings if they do not want others to share their content.

How to Use Threads ‘Use Media’ Feature to Share Content

Locate the image or video you want to share from another user’s post on Threads. Either long press on the media or tap the Repost icon to open the resharing options. From the options that appear, select Use Media to create your post with the selected image or video. When you share the content, the original creator’s username will automatically appear at the top left of the media.

Control Resharing for Creators on Threads App

Here’s how to adjust settings to control resharing for creators:

Open Threads app Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner and open your account settings. Find Media Sharing Settings. Toggle the Disable Resharing.

Source – Ahmed Ghanem

With this new feature on Threads, creators now have a powerful way to share their content while ensuring proper credit. So whether you're a creator or a casual user, this feature brings exciting new possibilities to how content is reshared on the platform.