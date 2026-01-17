Throws a Fit – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Throws a Fit, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters MAD 4 Letters RANT, RAGE, HOST, FUSS, BOIL, BURN, FRET, FUME, GOON, RAVE, STEW 5 Letters RAGES, RANTS, ARGUE, BEMAD, CASTS, GOOFF, GOAPE, CHAFE, SMOKE, STORM 6 Letters SEIZED, SHIFTY, GHOSTS, HOOPLA, SNAPAT, SEERED, RANTED, SEETHE, SIMMER, SIZZLE, TAKEON 7 Letters GOESAPE, FLIPOUT, CARRYON, CRYBABY, WENTAPE, CAPABLE, BLUSTER, SMOLDER 8 Letters STIFLING, SCATTERS, SMOULDER 9 Letters GOBANANAS, RAISEHELL 10 Letters HASKITTENS, KICKSTARTS 11 Letters HAVEKITTENS 12 Letters FAVOURITESON 13 Letters HUFFSANDPUFFS, KICKINGARTHUR 14 Letters FOAMATTHEMOUTH 15 Letters FLYOFFTHEHANDLE, AFISHOUTOFWATER 21 Letters BEUNCONTROLLABLYANGRY

