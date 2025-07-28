Time Until Alice Releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Alice Thymefield is a brand-new agent in Zenless Zone Zero who is part of the Spook Shack faction. She is an S-Rank Anomaly character who belongs to the Physical attribute. HoYoverse has announced that Alice will release during the second half of the ZZZ 2.1 update and will debut on August 6, 2025. However, since she will not become available on the gacha banners simultaneously across all servers, it can be difficult to keep track of her arrival. That said, here are the release timings and countdowns for Alice’s signal search in Zenless Zone Zero version 2.1 for all servers.

When Does Alice Thymefield Come Out in Zenless Zone Zero?

As mentioned above, Alice makes her debut in ZZZ on August 6, 2025. She is a brand-new S-Rank agent who will appear on the gacha banners alongside her signature W-Engine, Practiced Perfection, during the second half of version 2.1. However, her release time will vary for all players depending on the server they play on. To make it easier to keep track of her release, let’s look at Alice’s release timings for all servers:

Asia Server

As always, Alice will debut on the Asia server first, giving players in the region the opportunity to summon her way before others. Her banner will go live on this server on August 6, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC +8). The following countdown reflects the time until she releases:

Europe Server

Players on the European server will be the next ones to see the arrival of Alice’s signal search banner on August 6, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC +1). Here is a countdown displaying the time until Phase 2 arrives:

America Server

Alice will be released on the American server last on August 6, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC -5), giving players on the continent the chance to pull for her. The countdown timer below showcases the time remaining for it:

Once Alice is available on the signal search banner, players will be able to summon her using Polychromes. A total of 160 Polychromes will be required for a single pull. This resource can be obtained via various sources, such as completing quests and events, along with using ZZZ redeem codes.