8 Tips to Improve Your WhatsApp Video and Voice Call Quality

WhatsApp is one of the most popular ways to stay connected, with over 2 billion people using it every month. But whether you’re on an audio or video call, a poor network, background activity, or certain settings can sometimes make calls lag, appear blurry, or sound unclear. To help you get the best experience, I’ll be sharing eight tips to improve your WhatsApp video and voice call quality.

1. Use Wi-Fi for a Stronger Connection

If you’re on a WhatsApp call at home or work and have access to Wi-Fi, connect to it for a more stable and faster internet connection. A strong Wi-Fi network can help maintain better call quality by reducing lag and improving audio and video clarity.

However, call quality also depends on other factors, such as the strength of the other person’s connection and your phone’s hardware. Even with Wi-Fi, a weak or crowded network can still cause issues.

2. Disable ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ for Better Quality

To hide your IP address, WhatsApp offers a Protect IP Address in Calls option under Settings > Privacy > Advanced. When enabled, it routes your calls through WhatsApp’s servers, making it harder for others to infer your location. However, WhatsApp warns that this may reduce call quality.

Relaying calls through WhatsApp’s servers increases latency, which can make calls feel laggy and cause audio delays. While it’s a good idea to keep this enabled when calling unknown or suspicious contacts for privacy reasons, turning it off can improve call quality for your everyday WhatsApp calls.

3. Turn Off ‘Use Less Data for Calls’

WhatsApp includes a Use less data for calls option, which you can find under Settings > Storage and Data. It helps save mobile data by lowering call quality, which is useful if you’re on a limited data plan.

However, if you have a good mobile data pack or are connected to Wi-Fi, turning this off will ensure you get the best possible call quality. Leaving it on unnecessarily might reduce call clarity even when you have enough internet available.

4. Use Low Light Mode for Better Video Quality

Last year, WhatsApp introduced a new low light mode to enhance video call quality in dim environments. So if you’re video calling someone indoors, in the evening, or outdoors at night, consider using this option instead of struggling to find better lighting:

Open WhatsApp and make a video call. Tap the Wand icon. Tap on Bulb icon to enable low light mode.

5. Enable Voice Isolation on iPhone

If you’re in a noisy environment like a cafe, restaurant, roadside, or near construction, background noise can make it hard for the other person to hear you clearly during a call.

With iOS 15, Apple introduced Voice Isolation, a feature that reduces background noise in FaceTime and third-party apps like WhatsApp. If you have a compatible iPhone, follow these steps:

Swipe down to open Control Center. Tap Controls at the top. Select Voice Isolation under Audio & Video.

Once enabled, your iPhone will prioritize your voice and filter out background noise, making it easier for others to hear you even in a loud environment.

6. Enable Voice Focus on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 5 and later offer a feature called Voice Focus, similar to Apple’s Voice Isolation. It reduces background noise during calls, ensuring your voice sounds clearer to the other person.

To enable it during a WhatsApp audio or video call:

Swipe down to open the Control Center. Tap Mic Mode at the top. Select Voice Focus and tap Done.

Once enabled, your phone will filter out background noise and prioritize your voice, improving call quality.

7. Close Background Apps to Improve Call Quality

Before making or answering a WhatsApp call, you might have social media apps, games, or video streaming services running in the background, using up internet bandwidth. Apps like Instagram even preload videos, which can slow down your connection.

If you’re on mobile data or in an area with weak internet, closing these apps can help improve call quality. Open the Recents Apps menu and clear them. If that feels like too much, simply restart your phone. This frees up bandwidth and system resources, ensuring WhatsApp gets the best possible connection for a smoother call experience.

8. Disable Battery Saver Mode for Better Call Stability

It may be hard to believe, but your phone’s Battery Saver mode can affect WhatsApp call quality. When enabled, it restricts background processes, slows down CPU performance, and may limit background data usage, all of which can impact call stability.

On iPhones, Low Power Mode works similarly by reducing background activity and network performance to save battery.

If your WhatsApp calls sound choppy or laggy, try disabling Battery Saver to see if it improves. You can usually find this option in Settings > Battery, whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android device.

And that’s it. By following these tips, you can enjoy clearer, more stable WhatsApp calls on your phone. Try them out and let us know which one made the biggest difference for you.