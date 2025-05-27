Tired Of Listening To the Same Songs On Spotify? More Discovery Is Here To Your Rescue

Spotify is working on a new More Discovery feature in the app.

This lets you find new songs when listening to a genre-specific playlist.

Currently in the testing phase, the feature will be rolled out widely in the future.

Let’s admit it. We have all been tired of listening to the same songs repeatedly on Spotify. While we all love grooving to our favorite tunes, it can become annoying if it gets repetitive. Thankfully, Spotify has finally realized this and is working on a new feature called More Discovery. Here’s everything you need to know about the More Discovery feature in Spotify and how it will help you discover new songs in your genre.

More Discovery Feature in Spotify Lets You Find New Songs

According to a post by Reddit user kwabb, Spotify is working on a new music discovery feature. This option appears when listening to a playlist in a specific genre.

For instance, if you are listening to an R&B mix, you will see sub-genres such as Alternative R&B, Neo Soul, Pop R&B, and more. Furthermore, there’s a More Discovery button if you want to listen to fresh songs in the same genre.

The best part is that pressing any of these options refreshes the playlist with fresh songs instead of filtering out songs. Although it only works on genre mixes currently, it’s a great way to break free from Spotify’s algorithm’s repetitive nature.

Of course, these options will differ based on the playlist that you are listening to. It’s also a great way to fine-tune your music choices based on your current mood or preferences.

While Spotify’s algorithm has evolved over the years, it has become a bit monotonous when it comes to song recommendations. Competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music do a far better job of letting users discover new songs.

There is no clarity if Spotify will roll out these features to a wider range of users since it wasn’t available for us. It is possible that the feature is being tested before a public rollout. In the meantime, you can try these new Spotify features to improve your music recommendations.