To the Point – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: To the Point.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters APT, PAT 4 Letters CURT, GLIB 5 Letters TERSE, BRIEF, BLUNT, PITHY, ADREM, FRANK, BRISK, CRISP, ABOUT 6 Letters DIRECT, DEADON, COGENT, BARELY, MERELY 7 Letters CONCISE, LACONIC, SALIENT, APROPOS, SUMMARY, COMPACT, GERMANE, BRIEFLY, COGENTI, ONTOPIC, FITTING, INBRIEF 8 Letters RELEVANT, SUCCINCT, INCISIVE, SCARCELY, SUITABLE 9 Letters PERTINENT, CONDENSED 10 Letters APPLICABLE 11 Letters PERTINENTLY, INANUTSHELL, ABBREVIATED, COMPENDIOUS, PERCEPTIBLY 12 Letters INFREQUENTLY 13 Letters SHORTANDSWEET, APPROXIMATELY 14 Letters EXACTLYCORRECT 21 Letters TOMAKEALONGSTORYSHORT

