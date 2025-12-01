Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 1, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Golf hazard – Starts with “ T “

Golf hazard – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Desert haven – Starts with “ O “

Desert haven – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Barrier to entry? – Starts with “ S “

Barrier to entry? – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Coupe alternative – Starts with “ S “

Coupe alternative – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Adroit – Starts with “D“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ___ and turn (sleep restlessly) – Starts with “ T “

___ and turn (sleep restlessly) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Assigned stars to – Starts with “ R “

Assigned stars to – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Comment to the audience – Starts with “ A “

Comment to the audience – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Spiced rice dish – Starts with “ P “

Spiced rice dish – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Email folder – Starts with “S“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Golf hazard – TRAP

Golf hazard – 5 Across: Desert haven – OASIS

Desert haven – 7 Across: Barrier to entry? – STILE

Barrier to entry? – 8 Across: Coupe alternative – SEDAN

Coupe alternative – 9 Across: Adroit – DEFT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ___ and turn (sleep restlessly) – TOSS

___ and turn (sleep restlessly) – 2 Down: Assigned stars to – RATED

Assigned stars to – 3 Down: Comment to the audience – ASIDE

Comment to the audience – 4 Down: Spiced rice dish – PILAF

Spiced rice dish – 6 Down: Email folder – SENT

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and clean puzzle, featuring excellent vocabulary related to everyday activities and common objects. The clues were straightforward, ranging from a familiar golf hazard and car type to a specific rice dish and a desert landmark. The grid filled up quickly and smoothly, making it a fast and confidence-boosting solve. This was a well-crafted puzzle perfect for a short mental break. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

