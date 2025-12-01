Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 1, 2025.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Golf hazard – Starts with “T“
- 5 Across: Desert haven – Starts with “O“
- 7 Across: Barrier to entry? – Starts with “S“
- 8 Across: Coupe alternative – Starts with “S“
- 9 Across: Adroit – Starts with “D“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ___ and turn (sleep restlessly) – Starts with “T“
- 2 Down: Assigned stars to – Starts with “R“
- 3 Down: Comment to the audience – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: Spiced rice dish – Starts with “P“
- 6 Down: Email folder – Starts with “S“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Golf hazard – TRAP
- 5 Across: Desert haven – OASIS
- 7 Across: Barrier to entry? – STILE
- 8 Across: Coupe alternative – SEDAN
- 9 Across: Adroit – DEFT
Down Answers: ⬇️
What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and clean puzzle, featuring excellent vocabulary related to everyday activities and common objects. The clues were straightforward, ranging from a familiar golf hazard and car type to a specific rice dish and a desert landmark. The grid filled up quickly and smoothly, making it a fast and confidence-boosting solve. This was a well-crafted puzzle perfect for a short mental break. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!