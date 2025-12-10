Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 10, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answmers: ➡️ 1 Across: They’re hot and cheesy – MELTS

They’re hot and cheesy – 6 Across: Hawaiian “hello” – ALOHA

Hawaiian “hello” – 7 Across: Poe’s crow – RAVEN

Poe’s crow – 8 Across: Part of a goblet – STEM

Part of a goblet – 9 Across: Roll call response – HERE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Swamp – MARSH

Swamp – 2 Down: Fill with joy – ELATE

Fill with joy – 3 Down: 2019 Taylor Swift album – LOVER

2019 Taylor Swift album – 4 Down: Central idea – THEME

Central idea – 5 Down: ___ Antonio Spurs (former team for Celtics player Derrick White) – SAN

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword is a crisp, bright little puzzle that leans classic in its clueing but still feels lively in execution. The grid moves smoothly from start to finish, with everyday vocabulary that’s clued cleanly and fairly, making the solve satisfying without ever feeling heavy. The balance between familiar references and simple, elegant word choices gives the mini a polished feel, and the overall flow is quick but rewarding. It’s exactly the kind of well-constructed bite-sized crossword that fits neatly into a morning routine. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: