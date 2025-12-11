Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 11, 2025.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: It thickens in a thriller – PLOT
  • 5 Across: “There’s no ___ like home” – PLACE
  • 6 Across: External – OUTER
  • 7 Across: Something that can de-crease? – STEAM
  • 8 Across: In tatters – TORN

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Dwarf planet since 2006 – PLUTO
  • 2 Down: L word from a procrastinator – LATER
  • 3 Down: Atlantic or Pacific – OCEAN
  • 4 Down: School session – TERM
  • 5 Down: Blog entry – POST

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Boston Globe Mini has a clean, confident feel, with straightforward but well-crafted clues that make the solve smooth without ever feeling flat. The grid has a nicely balanced mix of everyday vocabulary and slightly punchier choices, giving it a bit of personality while still keeping things accessible. Everything locks together neatly, and the highlighted column adds a small but satisfying moment of cohesion once the pattern emerges. It’s a crisp, tidy mini that does exactly what a daily bite-sized crossword should. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

