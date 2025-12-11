Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 11, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: It thickens in a thriller – PLOT

It thickens in a thriller – 5 Across: “There’s no ___ like home” – PLACE

“There’s no ___ like home” – 6 Across: External – OUTER

External – 7 Across: Something that can de-crease? – STEAM

Something that can de-crease? – 8 Across: In tatters – TORN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dwarf planet since 2006 – PLUTO

Dwarf planet since 2006 – 2 Down: L word from a procrastinator – LATER

L word from a procrastinator – 3 Down: Atlantic or Pacific – OCEAN

Atlantic or Pacific – 4 Down: School session – TERM

School session – 5 Down: Blog entry – POST

This Boston Globe Mini has a clean, confident feel, with straightforward but well-crafted clues that make the solve smooth without ever feeling flat. The grid has a nicely balanced mix of everyday vocabulary and slightly punchier choices, giving it a bit of personality while still keeping things accessible. Everything locks together neatly, and the highlighted column adds a small but satisfying moment of cohesion once the pattern emerges. It’s a crisp, tidy mini that does exactly what a daily bite-sized crossword should. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: