Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 12, 2025.

1 Across: Pea container – POD

4 Across: Christmas decoration – HOLLY

6 Across: Avoid detection – EVADE

7 Across: Idled – LAZED

8 Across: Word after game or master – PLAN

1 Down: Shopping area – PLAZA

2 Down: Bygone – OLDEN

3 Down: ___-in-the-wool – DYED

4 Down: "SOS!" – HELP

5 Down: Racetrack shape – OVAL

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword is a neatly crafted, straightforward puzzle that offers a smooth and satisfying bite-sized solve. The clueing is clean and fair, leaning classic without feeling stale, and the grid flows naturally from one entry to the next. Each answer drops in with a pleasant sense of logic, giving the mini a cohesive rhythm that makes it both quick and enjoyable to complete. It’s the kind of crisp, well-balanced puzzle that fits perfectly into a short break while still delivering a hint of seasonal charm. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

