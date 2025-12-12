Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 12, 2025.

Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Pea container – POD
  • 4 Across: Christmas decoration – HOLLY
  • 6 Across: Avoid detection – EVADE
  • 7 Across: Idled – LAZED
  • 8 Across: Word after game or master – PLAN

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Shopping area – PLAZA
  • 2 Down: Bygone – OLDEN
  • 3 Down: ___-in-the-wool – DYED
  • 4 Down: “SOS!” – HELP
  • 5 Down: Racetrack shape – OVAL

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword is a neatly crafted, straightforward puzzle that offers a smooth and satisfying bite-sized solve. The clueing is clean and fair, leaning classic without feeling stale, and the grid flows naturally from one entry to the next. Each answer drops in with a pleasant sense of logic, giving the mini a cohesive rhythm that makes it both quick and enjoyable to complete. It’s the kind of crisp, well-balanced puzzle that fits perfectly into a short break while still delivering a hint of seasonal charm. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

You may also like

Button on a Stopwatch – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,349) Today Answers – December 12,...

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Like Khaki – Crossword Clue Answers

“Hopping Mad” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Total Idiot – Crossword Clue Answers

The Telegraph Plusword 1,300 Answers Today: December 12, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 12, 2025)

“WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 12, 2025)