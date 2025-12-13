Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 13, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Place a wager – BET
- 4 Across: Kind of eclipse – SOLAR
- 6 Across: Content of a .jpeg or .png file – IMAGE
- 7 Across: Soup scoop – LADLE
- 8 Across: Arms : elbows : legs : ___ – KNEES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Piece of grass – BLADE
- 2 Down: Two under par in golf – EAGLE
- 3 Down: Firs and oaks – TREES
- 4 Down: Tie fabric – SILK
- 5 Down: Muscat’s sultanate – OMAN
This Boston Globe Mini had a really clean, confident feel to it, the kind of puzzle where every clue is short but surprisingly pointed, making the solve feel sharper than its size suggests. I liked how it jumped from everyday actions to natural imagery to a little geography without ever feeling disjointed, almost like a quick tour through different corners of knowledge. The central comparison clue gave the grid a playful touch, and the downs clicked into place with a crispness that made the whole mini feel neatly engineered. It’s one of those puzzles that reminds you how satisfying a tiny crossword can be when every clue pulls its weight. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!