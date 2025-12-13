Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 13, 2025.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Place a wager – BET
  • 4 Across: Kind of eclipse – SOLAR
  • 6 Across: Content of a .jpeg or .png file – IMAGE
  • 7 Across: Soup scoop – LADLE
  • 8 Across: Arms : elbows : legs : ___ – KNEES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Piece of grass – BLADE
  • 2 Down: Two under par in golf – EAGLE
  • 3 Down: Firs and oaks – TREES
  • 4 Down: Tie fabric – SILK
  • 5 Down: Muscat’s sultanate – OMAN

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Boston Globe Mini had a really clean, confident feel to it, the kind of puzzle where every clue is short but surprisingly pointed, making the solve feel sharper than its size suggests. I liked how it jumped from everyday actions to natural imagery to a little geography without ever feeling disjointed, almost like a quick tour through different corners of knowledge. The central comparison clue gave the grid a playful touch, and the downs clicked into place with a crispness that made the whole mini feel neatly engineered. It’s one of those puzzles that reminds you how satisfying a tiny crossword can be when every clue pulls its weight. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

