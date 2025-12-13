Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 13, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

1 Across: Place a wager – BET

4 Across: Kind of eclipse – SOLAR

6 Across: Content of a .jpeg or .png file – IMAGE

7 Across: Soup scoop – LADLE

8 Across: Arms : elbows : legs : ___ – KNEES

1 Down: Piece of grass – BLADE

2 Down: Two under par in golf – EAGLE

3 Down: Firs and oaks – TREES

4 Down: Tie fabric – SILK

5 Down: Muscat's sultanate – OMAN

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Boston Globe Mini had a really clean, confident feel to it, the kind of puzzle where every clue is short but surprisingly pointed, making the solve feel sharper than its size suggests. I liked how it jumped from everyday actions to natural imagery to a little geography without ever feeling disjointed, almost like a quick tour through different corners of knowledge. The central comparison clue gave the grid a playful touch, and the downs clicked into place with a crispness that made the whole mini feel neatly engineered. It’s one of those puzzles that reminds you how satisfying a tiny crossword can be when every clue pulls its weight. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5

