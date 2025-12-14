Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 14, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Made efforts to fit in – ADAPTED
- 8 Across: Stand in for – REPLACE
- 9 Across: Affixed a temporary sign to a door, say – TAPEDON
- 10 Across: Brainchild – IDEA11 Across: Bach choral composition – CANTATA
- 15 Across: Tupperware piece – LID
- 16 Across: Satchel – BAG
- 17 Across: Hosp. areas – ERS
- 18 Across: Stage signal – CUE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Newspaper piece – ARTICLE
- 2 Down: Awkward radio silence – DEADAIR
- 3 Down: Adds as a supplement – APPENDS
- 4 Down: Skirt fold – PLEAT
- 5 Down: Wee bit – TAD
- 6 Down: Green prefix – ECO
- 7 Down: ___ of thieves – DEN
- 12 Down: “Abbott Elementary” network – ABC
- 13 Down: Sigma follower – TAU
- 14 Down: Ripen – AGE
This Boston Globe Mini felt especially satisfying because it balanced practical, everyday language with a few clues that nudged me to pause and picture real-life situations rather than just hunt for vocabulary. The across clues flowed like a small narrative from adjusting and substituting to signaling and wrapping things up which gave the grid a natural rhythm as I moved through it. The downs complemented that nicely, grounding the puzzle with familiar media, academic, and conversational references that clicked cleanly into place. Nothing felt forced or overly clever, but the construction was tight enough that each entry earned its spot, making the solve feel smooth and intentional from start to finish. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!