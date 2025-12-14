Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 14, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Made efforts to fit in – ADAPTED

Made efforts to fit in – 8 Across: Stand in for – REPLACE

Stand in for – 9 Across: Affixed a temporary sign to a door, say – TAPEDON

Affixed a temporary sign to a door, say – 10 Across: Brainchild – IDEA11 Across: Bach choral composition – CANTATA

Brainchild – Bach choral composition – 15 Across: Tupperware piece – LID

Tupperware piece – 16 Across: Satchel – BAG

Satchel – 17 Across: Hosp. areas – ERS

Hosp. areas – 18 Across: Stage signal – CUE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Newspaper piece – ARTICLE

Newspaper piece – 2 Down: Awkward radio silence – DEADAIR

Awkward radio silence – 3 Down: Adds as a supplement – APPENDS

Adds as a supplement – 4 Down: Skirt fold – PLEAT

Skirt fold – 5 Down: Wee bit – TAD

Wee bit – 6 Down: Green prefix – ECO

Green prefix – 7 Down: ___ of thieves – DEN

___ of thieves – 12 Down: “Abbott Elementary” network – ABC

“Abbott Elementary” network – 13 Down: Sigma follower – TAU

Sigma follower – 14 Down: Ripen – AGE

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Boston Globe Mini felt especially satisfying because it balanced practical, everyday language with a few clues that nudged me to pause and picture real-life situations rather than just hunt for vocabulary. The across clues flowed like a small narrative from adjusting and substituting to signaling and wrapping things up which gave the grid a natural rhythm as I moved through it. The downs complemented that nicely, grounding the puzzle with familiar media, academic, and conversational references that clicked cleanly into place. Nothing felt forced or overly clever, but the construction was tight enough that each entry earned its spot, making the solve feel smooth and intentional from start to finish. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

