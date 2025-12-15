Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 15, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dye vessel – VAT

Dye vessel – 4 Across: “___ Without a Cause” – REBEL

“___ Without a Cause” – 6 Across: Silly – INANE

Silly – 7 Across: Toned down – MUTED

Toned down – 8 Across: Tennis unit – SET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Tennis great Williams – VENUS

Tennis great Williams – 2 Down: Diminish – ABATE

Diminish – 3 Down: Palindromic principle – TENET

Palindromic principle – 4 Down: Canyon edge – RIM

Canyon edge – 5 Down: Pioneered – LED

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Boston Globe Mini felt neatly self-contained and well themed, with a subtle thread of restraint and balance running through the grid. I enjoyed how the clues shifted between pop culture, abstract ideas, and everyday descriptions, giving the puzzle a calm but confident rhythm as it unfolded. There’s a nice interplay between intensity and moderation here some clues evoke boldness or extremity, while others pull things back, which made the solve feel thoughtfully paced rather than rushed. The sports-related references were handled lightly, adding familiarity without dominating the grid, and the downs locked everything together with satisfying precision. It’s a compact, elegant mini that shows how much personality can fit into a small space. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: