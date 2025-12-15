Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 15, 2025.

Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Dye vessel – VAT
  • 4 Across: “___ Without a Cause” – REBEL
  • 6 Across: Silly – INANE
  • 7 Across: Toned down – MUTED
  • 8 Across: Tennis unit – SET

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Tennis great Williams – VENUS
  • 2 Down: Diminish – ABATE
  • 3 Down: Palindromic principle – TENET
  • 4 Down: Canyon edge – RIM
  • 5 Down: Pioneered – LED

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Boston Globe Mini felt neatly self-contained and well themed, with a subtle thread of restraint and balance running through the grid. I enjoyed how the clues shifted between pop culture, abstract ideas, and everyday descriptions, giving the puzzle a calm but confident rhythm as it unfolded. There’s a nice interplay between intensity and moderation here some clues evoke boldness or extremity, while others pull things back, which made the solve feel thoughtfully paced rather than rushed. The sports-related references were handled lightly, adding familiarity without dominating the grid, and the downs locked everything together with satisfying precision. It’s a compact, elegant mini that shows how much personality can fit into a small space. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

You may also like

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,303 Answers Today: December 15, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1326, December 15, 2025

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

“Holding in Laughter” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 15,...

Philippines Currency – Crossword Clue Answers

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,351) Today Answers – December 15,...

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 15, 2025)

“SHE WAS UNCERTAIN ABOUT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 15, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1426 (December 15, 2025)