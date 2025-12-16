Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 16, 2025.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Lyft alternative – UBER
- 5 Across: Lesson from a fable – MORAL
- 7 Across: Clutch’s neighbor – BRAKE
- 8 Across: Stopwatch button – RESET
- 9 Across: Suffix with lemon or lime – ADE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Eclipse shadow – UMBRA
- 2 Down: Yawning, perhaps – BORED
- 3 Down: Wipe clean – ERASE
- 4 Down: Fall accessory? – RAKE
- 6 Down: “___ It Go” (song from “Frozen”) – LET
Today’s Mini was a clever and well-rounded puzzle that blended modern tech with classic storytelling and astronomy. The grid felt very current with a nod to a popular rideshare app and a hit Disney song, while also including more sophisticated vocabulary like the term for an eclipse shadow. The clues for car parts and seasonal tools provided a nice, grounded feel to the solve. It was an engaging and smart challenge that felt slightly more elevated than a standard beginner puzzle. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!