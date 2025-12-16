Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 16, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Lyft alternative – UBER

Lyft alternative – 5 Across: Lesson from a fable – MORAL

Lesson from a fable – 7 Across: Clutch’s neighbor – BRAKE

Clutch’s neighbor – 8 Across: Stopwatch button – RESET

Stopwatch button – 9 Across: Suffix with lemon or lime – ADE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Eclipse shadow – UMBRA

Eclipse shadow – 2 Down: Yawning, perhaps – BORED

Yawning, perhaps – 3 Down: Wipe clean – ERASE

Wipe clean – 4 Down: Fall accessory? – RAKE

Fall accessory? – 6 Down: “___ It Go” (song from “Frozen”) – LET

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a clever and well-rounded puzzle that blended modern tech with classic storytelling and astronomy. The grid felt very current with a nod to a popular rideshare app and a hit Disney song, while also including more sophisticated vocabulary like the term for an eclipse shadow. The clues for car parts and seasonal tools provided a nice, grounded feel to the solve. It was an engaging and smart challenge that felt slightly more elevated than a standard beginner puzzle. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: